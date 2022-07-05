3 Best Travel Wallets. Get One Before You Go Anywhere!

When you travel, there’s an entire checklist of travel items to keep in mind to take with you or do before you go. However, some things are more important and indispensable. Those items should be placed carefully in your travel wallet.

Features of an Ideal Travel Wallet

A regular wallet will not suffice for your travels. Some features to look for when shopping for your travel wallets include:

RFID blocking technology

You should have a travel document holder, or passport holder, with RFID-blocking material, meaning it protects you from identity theft. How? RFID stands for “radio-frequency identification”. It prevents people from remotely scanning your information through the wallet. An RFID-blocking passport holder contains a technology that creates a barrier and protects your information.

So, to start, make sure you have an RFID-blocking travel wallet.

Is Easily Secured

A zip-around wallet ensures that nothing falls out and remains secure. (check out the image above!)

Lots of Space

Further, a good travel wallet is one with multiple compartments or slots for your documents. This not only keeps you organized but also gives you quick access to what you need.

Waterproof

Consider one that is made of waterproof material, or that easily reflects water off of it. You never know what can happen during your travels. You want to protect your documents from damage as well. A leather travel wallet that has been pre-treated or one made of nylon can work well.

Other options like the travel neck wallet, or travel neck pouch, which is a fabric passport holder, might work and are a great option for keeping things safe, however, be careful and be aware of keeping them dry. For instance, consider carrying a Ziploc bag with you to have a dry and secure place to put my documents.

The 3 Best Travel Wallets

Best Budget Wallet

If you're on a budget and want safety and functionality without spending too much, then check out this travel wallet by Lewis & Clark. It's ranked highly on Amazon and has a zipper pocket for smaller, important items. It also has a strap so you can be hands-free and even wear your wallet under your clothes (especially helpful safety measure if you're traveling in an area that may not be so safe).

If you're looking for budget, but a bit more fashion-forward, then definitely look at this wallet.

It has multiple compartments to help you stay organized, and a special place for a sim card if you need it. Plus all the other essentials. It comes in about a dozen colors, so feel free to fulfill your colorful travel desires.

Best For the Family

If you're traveling as a family bunch, then you need documentation for everyone. What better way to stay organized than this family-friendly travel wallet!

With a zipper for keeping things safe, multiple pockets to hold multiple wallets, room for money, a pen, and sim cards, this wallet really has it all.

Best Fashion Forward Wallet

If you're looking for a wallet that you can actually carry as a wallet, then take a look at this one. It has a strap so that you can cross-use your travel wallet as a wristlet. It also comes in multiple colors and won't break the bank!

Why Are These The Best Wallets?

The ideal travel wallet is super functional. It holds important documents, is easy to keep organized, and allows you to feel secure while traveling. The three listed above meet all requirements and won't break the bank.

There is so much to consider when traveling abroad. The last thing anyone should worry about is how to pack the most important things.

Final Thoughts

The perfect travel wallet definitely depends on the number of people in your family that you are traveling with, where you're going, and what kind of travel documents you will need. It's important to keep track of everything in one place and stay organized so that you know exactly where to look when you need something.

Depending on your budget, there are plenty of travel wallet options out on the market. Shopping around for the right one for you should be easy and also super fun. Who doesn't like planning and looking forward to their next trip?

