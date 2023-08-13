Oops! 14 Travelers Share Their Most Ridiculous Trip Slip-Ups

Making mistakes while traveling can be costly. Sometimes it's out of our control, and other times you want to kick yourself for making such a ridiculous self-inflicted mistake. Even though they were annoyed, a group of travelers took to an online forum to share their slip-ups, and some of these stories were just plain hilarious.

1- Booked Wrong Transportation Method

Traveling to a foreign country and not understanding the language makes it really confusing trying to get from one place to another. Multiply this times ten when using an app to book train and bus tickets.

One traveler said they thought they'd figure it out and booked a train ticket for the following day to return home. Long story short, they waited, and the train never came. It turns out the person eventually realized that they had booked a bus ticket instead, so they were waiting on the completely wrong method of transportation. Yikes!

2- Purchased Event Ticket for The Wrong Date

Another user had a hilarious story about how they bought a ticket to the Anne Frank Museum, stood in line, and got to the front just to realize it was for the following year. A few forum members mentioned that they'd made this mistake and felt like the employees were being jerks and should have been a little more understanding towards tourists in this situation. I can't say I disagree. They did at least pay for a ticket, right?

3- Expired Passports

Reading about someone's experience with not checking their passports before they left hurt me to the core. It's so important to ensure your passport is valid before booking an international flight. A woman shared how she and her husband were taking their first trip to Barcelona, and her husband's passport was expired, so he couldn't board the plane. She says she waved goodbye and did the trip solo because the hotels were nonrefundable at that point—poor guy.

4- Misplaced Wallet

I couldn't imagine being so intoxicated on a trip that I'd willingly give my wallet to strangers for safekeeping. It sounds a little counterintuitive, but thankfully, it works out when you're dealing with honest people. A guy from the online forum said that he got intoxicated and gave his wallet to a couple he'd spent the day with, and he woke up in his hotel room to nothing.

He instantly panicked and thought it was a lost cause. A few days later, he had a message on LinkedIn from the couple that told him they'd been searching all the social networks trying to find him and finally found his profile. They gladly mailed him his wallet, and he was so grateful. Lucky!

5- Missed Flight

When you travel to a new city, make sure you do your research on how many airports there are, or you might end up like the couple that told the taxi driver to simply take them to the airport. The driver went to the most popular option that most people go to, but unfortunately, that wasn't the correct one.

The two people were frantic when they got to the airport and couldn't find the correct terminal. They asked a worker, who told them they were about 50 miles from where they needed to be. Needless to say, they missed their flight completely and wasted money purchasing another ticket and traveling to the right spot.

6- Booked Airbnb for The Wrong Month

It's so unfortunate when you think you've got all your ducks in a row just to see that you made a careless mistake along the way. One of the respondents said they booked a month-long stay at an Airbnb for the wrong month.

They showed up and were enraged that people were already there and the place wasn't clean. It was a crazy experience because they called the owner and everything just to look foolish in the end. Check those dates, people!

7- Never Venturing Outside The City

You always want to get bang for your buck when traveling, so when you get to your destination, explore nearby areas as well! Someone said they spent a whole month in London and never once ventured to any surrounding cities.

The only trip the individual took during the day was on a tour bus, which wasn't much fun since there was a strict schedule. The problem? Many Americans aren't as familiar with trains as Europeans, so it never crossed the person's mind to take a train from here to there, nor had they ever been on a train before. Crazy!

8- Missed Train

We've all been there—you're embarking on an exciting adventure, camera in hand and ready to document every single step of it. One respondent, in all of her zeal, actually missed her train that she had booked two months in advance because she filmed the train's arrival! What's more, she was forced to endure an unenviable 3-hour wait before she could get back on track, no pun intended.

9- Too Early for The Flight

Booking a flight is not always as seamless as you'd think. Some users have had close calls because they weren't as attentive as they should've been. One man said he showed up for his flight 24 hours before departure.

Luck was on his side because they could fit him onto the plane, or else he would've had to come back the next day. Another person showed up 24 hrs later and had to wait to be accommodated on a later flight. Moral of the story: check tickets and times and match them with dates, always!

10- Packed Glass Containers

There are some things that you should do if you want to avoid the catastrophe that one travel enthusiast had to endure. While on a flight, she packed glass containers full of beer and tomato sauce.

When she reached her destination, she was contacted over the intercom about her luggage. All of her containers had exploded, and there were shards of glass everywhere. Her luggage, as well as others nearby, was ruined

11- Only Carrying One Credit Card

When you're traveling, cash is king, and you don't want to be caught without it. One person had to learn this lesson the hard way. While on vacation in Mexico, he left his cash and IDs in a safe in his hotel room and went into town with just his credit card.

As he was trying to get a ride back to the hotel, he found that no one could take credit. Out of sheer desperation, he was forced to make a lopsided deal where he agreed to let a store clerk charge $80 on his card in exchange for $30, a deal that he regrets to this day, even if it was his only choice.

Many commenters mentioned that he should have just taken the ride to his hotel, had the driver wait, and retrieved his money. At least he knows better for next time.

12- Forgot Underwear

Making your flight can be hectic sometimes, and heading out of the house like your hair's on fire is a feeling we are all too familiar with. Nevertheless, you have to remember the essentials. An individual had a three-week trip in South Africa and forgot to pack his underwear. Unfortunately, he developed a rash and had to make an impromptu trip to the store for a remedy.

13- Eating Gas Station Food

Truly, this was a rookie mistake! Everyone knows not to eat food from the gas station, even if you're not traveling abroad. One guy says he ate dishes and raw vegetables from a local gas station in India and spent the rest of his trip between the bed and the toilet. Ouch. Not only did he waste a good trip, but he went home and still wasn't feeling well. It took him a solid week to get back to normal. How awful.

14- Didn't Check The Weather

Always check the weather before you travel to a new country. Always. Assuming that you know what it'll be like because of what the city is known for will have you looking silly!

A forum member said they booked a mid-December trip to Istanbul, assuming it would be warm since it was in the Middle East. They didn't bother to check the forecast, didn't bring any clothes for cold temperatures, and they were greeted with snow when they arrived. I couldn't help but laugh at this one.

