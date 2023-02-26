Make the Most of Your Solo Travel Nights with These 5 Must-Do Activities

Solo travel was at an all-time high, especially among women before 2020.

A 2018 study found a 45 percent increase in the number of women choosing to travel on their own, versus 40 percent for men.

Hostelworld, the hostel-booking platform that ran the study, said that they were seeing a “shift in attitude” away from the idea that solo travel was “brave” or “risky.”

It’s still considered adventurous, but more normalized than ever before.

Travel has basically returned to normal, and the solo travel trend has returned with a vengeance. Booking.com reported seeing solo travel double, but Google’s data suggests the number is much higher. An analysis of Google trends found solo travel to be up 761.15%.

But it doesn’t mean traveling alone, especially as a woman, is any less dangerous. While some places are safer than others for women to travel to — Iceland, Finland, Portugal, and Austria top Nomad Capitalist’s list — you still have to figure out the safest ways to spend your time.

Head Indoors When It Gets Dark

General advice for when you’re traveling alone is to not be outside after dark. Many travelers shared on Reddit that they were usually exhausted anyway by the time the sun went down, so heading back to the hotel didn’t feel like a compromise.

Even men admitted not feeling safe in some cities at night and opted to either hang out in the hotel bar or watch TV.

One traveler shared they used their evenings to catch up on journaling, writing postcards, or video chatting with people back home.

Take a Haunted Tour

Other than getting to and from the tour, you’ll be walking around with a group of people led by what should be an expert in the area. You may learn or see something you hadn’t expected. But make sure the tour company is reputable before you book your ticket.

If you’re in London, one Redditor recommends a pub walk if you’re looking for an alcohol-centric activity. But historical and ghost tours, even if you don’t believe in hauntings, are still great options if you want to go out at night.

See a Play

According to one person online, when they travel alone, they like to go somewhere that’s going to not only attract a crowd but will have them back in their hotel at a reasonable hour. They opt to see a play or musical, or even a concert.

Hire a Dedicated Taxi Driver

If you’re a traveler who loves to explore local nightlife, having a local contact and your own dedicated transportation may be a good idea.

When traveling in Havana, one person shared her friend had a dedicated taxi when she went out at night. While a few different users warned single women get a lot of male attention, it was the safest way to get between her hotel and dance clubs.

Another added that even traveling-while-male can be sketchy, so he often hired what he called a “local fixer.” Usually, this is someone who is already a taxi driver or works in a similar field.

Book an Airbnb Experience

One Redditor wrote that when they were in Rio de Janeiro, they went on a bar crawl where, not only did they have a good time with their host, they met “a bunch of new people, both foreigners and Brazilians” and they “felt super safe.”

Just like guided tours, there are a wide variety of Airbnb Experiences you can choose from, from walking tours to cooking classes. According to Airbnb, any Experience offered through their platform “must meet certain quality and eligibility standards” before it’s offered to customers.

But reading through reviews and ratings is first is always a good idea before booking, as well as checking for travel warnings, like the ones issued by the State Department.

