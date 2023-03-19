Top 10 Tips for Traveling With Kids

Traveling with kids can be challenging. So it's important to know what to pack, how to make traveling more manageable, and how to avoid disappointments. With these top ten tips, traveling with your children will be a breeze.

1. Planning the Trip

When traveling with kids, you should take more time planning each trip detail. Plan your trips differently than you do when traveling without them. It may sound like a simple suggestion, but it is one of the most important parts of planning to travel with kids.

Depending on the age of your children, you will need to consider their nap schedules, meal times, bedtimes, and how active you think you can be each day. In addition, you will need to consider if you want to keep a similar routine at home or be more flexible when it comes to naps and mealtimes.

Consider spending more on accommodation when traveling with kids, as you are more likely to spend the bulk of your time there. Try finding a hotel that is a destination in itself, so you are not disappointed that you can't spend all day on adventures and activities.

When you plan the trip, make sure to leave room for spontaneity and a change of plans along the way. It's always better to be prepared, but travel is all about being adaptable too. Build downtime into your itinerary so that you have some lazy mornings to sleep in or afternoons where you can spend poolside.

Take advantage of traveling via train or bus if possible, so you have more room to maneuver around and stretch out when traveling with kids.

2. Take Extra Time To Pack

Try not to pack at the last minute when traveling with kids! Pull out your luggage at least a week before departure and do an initial pack of everything you think you will need. Make sure to check the weather of your destination so that you are packing appropriate items.

Over the next few days, add or subtract items when you think of them. Packing in this way gives you a buffer to avoid those last-minute forgotten items, allowing you to see what works, but most importantly, what doesn't work for traveling with kids.

Beginning the packing process early also gives you plenty of time to purchase any travel gifts or travel gear you may not own. Take stock of the essentials and decide if you want to buy any new travel items to make traveling with kids more manageable.

Take the time to pack your carry-on bag so that you are prepared for any situation. Be sure to pack toys, books, snacks, coloring supplies, and anything else that will keep your children entertained on the plane or in lineups. If your child is old enough, allow them to have their suitcase with wheels and give them a small backpack.

Perhaps the most crucial tip for packing is always having an extra outfit on hand in case of accidents while traveling!

3. Pack Snacks

If traveling long distances, it's important to pack enough snacks for children for those times when you are not able to purchase food. Remember that traveling with kids requires time and patience, so you will not want to stop for food every few hours.

Pack snacks such as granola bars, chips, crackers, and dried fruits in your carry-on bag just before departure. If traveling abroad, also pack some familiar treats like chocolate or gummy bears for those times when traveling is just too hard.

Pack snacks for children that are easy to transport to avoid messing or creating a massive mess in your carry-on bag. Be sure to pack plenty of refillable water bottles for extra hydration during long flights and drives.

Make traveling with kids easier by packing lots of snacks and water.

4. Download Entertainment on Devices Before You Leave

If you are bringing any devices to use during your travels, be sure to download any movies or tv shows before you leave and make sure to charge them fully. Many different entertainment apps now have options for downloading, like Netflix, Prime, and Disney+, so take advantage of them and be sure you have enough space available.

Do not rely on WIFI during your vacation. Shared WIFI at hotels tends to download much slower, and depending on where you are traveling, you may need WIFI.

You can also download a new game that your child has been asking about playing, which will help keep them entertained. It will also get them excited about the trip and help them endure the long travel days.

Another tip is downloading the app for any airlines you may be flying with. Those apps offer many entertainment options, so it is handy to take advantage of them, especially when traveling with kids.

5. Bring Coloring Books, Crayons, and Puzzles

If traveling with kids, be sure to bring coloring books and crayons. There are many different travel-friendly options now that only take up a little space in your luggage. These can help keep children busy during long flights or car rides, which is always a bonus when traveling with kids.

Consider bringing a small puzzle along for the ride as well. Most travel puzzles come in magnetic travel-friendly boxes, and they are great to pull out when you want to help pass the time. You can also download puzzle apps to minimize the items to pack.

6. Avoid Packing Too Many Toys

While it may seem tempting to pack many toys to keep your kids entertained while traveling, you should avoid this. Often, kids get bored of toys, and you will end up just lugging them around from place to place. It is essential to pack just a few durable and travel-friendly toys so you don't lose any pieces during traveling.

If traveling abroad, try to pack items that will be familiar and easy for kids to understand, so they feel comfortable while traveling. For instance, if your child loves dolls, consider packing one along and a book about the destination, which is more interactive and will get them excited about where they are going.

You will be amazed at the travel-friendly toy options available at your local toy store. Consider buying some new toys and surprise them on the airplane or during a long car ride.

You can also pack new toys in their carry-on so that they discover them on their own during travel. The surprise will delight them and keep them distracted for a while.

7. Get Your Child Excited About the Trip Ahead of Time

Before your trip, consider watching movies or reading books about your destination, which will help get your child excited about your trip. By reading travel-related books or watching a film set in the destination country, you can familiarize them with the surroundings to feel comfortable while traveling.

Finding travel books with photos and maps of your destination is a great way to get your kids excited. Pack a map and talk about your itinerary with your child, showing them pictures of any attractions or adventures you have planned.

If you are going on a long road trip, consider letting your child help decide where to stop and let them follow along on a map. The more you can include them in the traveling process, the more excited they will be, and it can help them feel a part of an adventure.

You can also ask your child to pack their suitcase so they have a sense of ownership over traveling with you. In addition, traveling abroad is an excellent chance to learn about packing light, which is very useful for traveling.

8. Take the Stroller but Don't Overpack It

If traveling with a small child, bring the stroller for those adventures when they can't walk long distances. However, don't overpack it so that you have to carry a heavy stroller.

Instead of packing lots of toys and things in your child's carry-on or suitcase, consider making them their own backpack, which can be easily attached to the stroller when traveling. It is an excellent way for kids to feel independent while traveling and know they have everything they need.

If you are traveling abroad to Europe, avoid bringing an umbrella stroller which is challenging to maneuver on cobblestone roads. A stroller with more durable wheels will have an easier time navigating the cobblestone but are often bulkier than umbrella strollers, so it is a tradeoff.

Consider traveling by train where there is more space to pack strollers.

9. Bring an Emergency Kit

Before traveling with kids, consider making an emergency kit for your child containing anything you may need during travel.

An emergency kit should include bandaids, allergy medications, sunscreen, antibacterial wipes, etc. This kit should be stored in your carry-on so that you can easily access it during traveling.

A great tip for traveling abroad is to label each item with your child's name if they get lost. Labeling items can help you get them back to them if they drop the container during traveling.

You may also consider making one for yourself, including remedies for headaches, prescriptions, lotions, extra sunscreen, etc. An emergency kit is a must if traveling with a baby to keep them safe and comfortable.

10. Set Realistic Expectations

While traveling with kids, you should always set realistic expectations for your trip. If they are tired or hungry, don't push it and make traveling more complicated than needed. Don't expect to be exploring from morning until night. Kids need some downtime so they don't get overtired.

Don't get frustrated if you don't make it to all of the attractions on your list or if they want to go back and play in the pool for a day. That's all part of traveling with kids. Of course, you will likely spend more time at your hotel or accommodation than exploring, but that is okay. Kids need downtime, and you may as well enjoy it too.

Being flexible while traveling with kids can be difficult but remember to have fun with them, and not to get stressed out about making it everywhere on your list. Not every day needs to be jam-packed full of sightseeing if your kids are tired.

Schedule some time for just you and your significant other as well. For example, go out for a nice meal or go on a date night if traveling with friends where the parents can take turns watching the kids so that everyone gets a little downtime away from parenting responsibilities.

There are many things to consider when traveling with children. The experience can be wonderful but also challenging and frustrating at times. If you want your family's journey to go smoothly, you must have an idea of what to expect in advance so that you can prepare for the challenges ahead or avoid them altogether.

These top ten tips for traveling with kids will prepare you mentally before heading out on the road – whatever stage in life your child may be currently experiencing!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.