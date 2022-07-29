You Won’t Believe Travis Barker’s Incredible Net Worth

Travis Barker found fame as the drummer in the American band Blink-182, and his net worth is shocking.

Travis Barker's Net Worth

He's perhaps just as famous today as the husband of media personality, socialite, and model Kourtney Kardashian. In this piece, we'll tell you about his incredible net worth, life, and how he became such a wealthy man.

Early Life

Travis Landon Barker was born in Fontana, California, in 1975. His mother bought him his first drum kit when he was four years old – and it would be the only one he'd own until he was fifteen.

He was very musical and began taking drum lessons at age five with a drummer named Michael Mai, who exposed him to several different playing styles. He was very musical and began taking trumpet lessons around the same age.

Big Dreams

In junior high school, Barker learned to play the piano and briefly sang a little by joining the madrigals men's and women's choir.

Barker also dreamed of becoming a professional surfer and skateboarder, and he described himself as a stoner during his time at Fontana High School.

Profound Loss

When his mother died of Sjögren syndrome three months after being diagnosed with the condition, having told him to keep playing music, he went on to play the drum set in his school's jazz ensemble and snare drum in the marching band – and the rest is history.

Early Career

After graduating high school, Barker's first job was as a trash man in Laguna Beach. At the same time, he was drumming for two punk rock bands – Snot and Feeble.

Around that time, he met and became friendly with Chad Larson – and Larson's band, The Aquabats, recruited Barker due to their connection.

Barker played on the band's second studio album – The Fury of The Aquabats!

His drumming was so perfect that he was free to leave the studio once he recorded his parts, choosing to use his spare time by playing with other bands and rehearsing.

Temporary to Permanent

In 1997, The Aquabats toured with San Diego-based Blink-182, who had just completed their second album, Dude Ranch, at the time.

When Blink's drummer Scott Rayner announced that he would leave the band, they recruited Barker to fill in for him. Barker learned their 20-song setlist in just 45 minutes, performing it flawlessly after that.

In 1998, when Rayner returned, he was quickly fired due to constant arguing and a drinking problem, and Barker became a permanent band member. That same year, he also filled in drumming with The Vandals when their drummer, Josh Freese, temporarily left the group.

Blink-182

Blink-182 has been hugely successful around the world. Their genre is pop-punk – a blend of pop music and traditional punk rock. Their sound is fast-paced, with catchy melodies, prominent electric guitars with distortion, and power chord changes.

The band has toured extensively, including on the Warped Tour – a now-defunct traveling rock tour that toured the United States and Canada every summer.

They also headlined the 2010 Honda Civic Tour, and their arena tours have been hugely successful.

Mainstream Success

The group has released eight studio albums – six of which have featured Barker as the drummer. The six albums in question are 1999's Enema of the State, 2001's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, 2003's Blink-182, 2011's Neighborhoods, 2016's California, and 2019's Nine. In total, they've sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

They've released more than 30 singles – more than 25 of which have featured Barker – with the biggest hits being tracks like 1999's “What's My Age Again?,” 2000's “All the Small Things,” and 2004's “I Miss You.”

Other Successful Musical Ventures

In addition to Blink-182 and The Aquabats, Barker has been a member of several other bands throughout his musical career.

For example, he's a member of the punk rock/rap rock supergroup The Transplants. The group's members are Barker, rapper Skinhead Rob, Tim Armstrong of Rancid, and Kevin Bivona of The Interrupters. The group has released three albums.

He's also a member of the pop-punk band Box Car Racer, alongside former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge and, before his departure, Hazen Street guitarist David Kennedy. Together, they released one album.

Previously, Barker has been a member of rock supergroup +44, rock supergroup Antemasque, and hip-hop supergroup Expensive Taste. It is, therefore, fair to say he's been relatively prolific in the music industry.

Personal Life

Travis Barker has been involved in several high-profile relationships. However, his first marriage – which lasted less than a year – wasn't so high-profile. Instead, it was to Melissa Kennedy, who helped run Travis' clothing brand until he filed for divorce in 2002.

#DadLife

His second marriage came in 2004 and was to Miss USA 1995 titleholder Shanna Moakler. They had a The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding on the eve of Halloween. The couple had two children together, a son born in 2003 and a daughter born in 2005. They divorced in 2008. In 2015, Barker briefly dated British singer and actress Rita Ora.

Additional Endeavors

Following his wedding to Shanna Moakler, Barker starred in the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers. The show aired for two seasons, totaling 16 episodes, in 2005 and 2006.

High-Profile

In 2020, Barker began dating Kourtney Kardashian – his most high-profile relationship – although they didn't confirm the relationship until early 2021 – and the couple got married in May 2022 on the Italian Riviera. They're now considered one of the world's foremost power couples.

Guest Star

Barker has appeared in many other TV shows and movies, including 1999's American Pie alongside his Blink-182 bandmates as a garage band member.

He also guest-starred on The Simpsons in 2003 (voicing himself), CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as rapper Hi-Def in 2006, MTV Cribs in the Rick Thorne episode in 2007, and The Eric Andre Show in 2016.

He regularly appears alongside his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, on the hugely popular reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, bringing him to the attention of a phenomenally massive audience globally.

Gamer

Barker has also appeared in video games, including Tony Hawk's Project 8 and Guitar Hero World Tour.

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Barker's net worth is more than $50 million.

He earns around $15 million annually through music royalties, has written a book, has stocks in the likes of Walmart, Apple, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and AT&T, and owns around a dozen real estate properties, six cars, and a luxury yacht. He is also said to have cash reserves of over $15 million.

