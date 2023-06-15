Treat Williams Dies in Motorcycle Crash, Friends, Family, and Fans Mourn

Treat Williams Why Would I Lie
On the evening of Monday, June 12, in Dorset, Vermont, actor Treat Williams was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash when an SUV struck his motorcycle. 

A statement from Vermont state police says the actor “suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.” The statement also notes that the police will investigate the accident. 

Family and Friends Mourn The Loss 

In the wake of his death, Williams’ family sent a statement to entertainment news outlet Deadline that celebrated Treat’s life and requested privacy. In the statement, the family describes their feelings as “shocked and greatly bereaved” at the loss of a man who “was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.” 

Many of Williams’s former co-stars also deeply felt the loss and celebrated the light he brought to their lives. 

Chris Pratt, who starred alongside Williams on the drama series Everwood more than a decade before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared an Instagram post mourning the loss of Williams and fellow Everwood alum John Beasley who died last month. 

In the post, Pratt says, “Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously.”

 
 
 
 
 
Wendell Pierce, who co-starred with Williams in the 2016 film Confirmation, tweeted about Williams’ “adventurous spirit.” 

 

Williams’ Once Upon a Time in America co-star James Woods called his “resilient good cheer and sense of humor” a “Godsend” during the often difficult shoot.

 

Fans Celebrate a Legend

Fans of all kinds mourned the loss of a brilliant actor and celebrated his many roles and his ability to commit to every type of project. 

Many called out his work in Everwood, as doctor Andrew “Andy” Brown, in particular, as not only “impeccable” acting but also as truly lifesaving. 

 

 

And one fan shares a story from The Empire Strikes Back actor John Morton about Williams asking if he could be an extra on the film because he wanted to be a part of it. It’s a sweet story that tells us a lot about Williams and earns him a well-deserved “legendary” from the fan. 

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

