Treat Williams Dies in Motorcycle Crash, Friends, Family, and Fans Mourn

On the evening of Monday, June 12, in Dorset, Vermont, actor Treat Williams was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash when an SUV struck his motorcycle.

A statement from Vermont state police says the actor “suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.” The statement also notes that the police will investigate the accident.

Family and Friends Mourn The Loss

In the wake of his death, Williams’ family sent a statement to entertainment news outlet Deadline that celebrated Treat’s life and requested privacy. In the statement, the family describes their feelings as “shocked and greatly bereaved” at the loss of a man who “was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it.”

Many of Williams’s former co-stars also deeply felt the loss and celebrated the light he brought to their lives.

Chris Pratt, who starred alongside Williams on the drama series Everwood more than a decade before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared an Instagram post mourning the loss of Williams and fellow Everwood alum John Beasley who died last month.

In the post, Pratt says, “Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

Wendell Pierce, who co-starred with Williams in the 2016 film Confirmation, tweeted about Williams’ “adventurous spirit.”

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

Williams’ Once Upon a Time in America co-star James Woods called his “resilient good cheer and sense of humor” a “Godsend” during the often difficult shoot.

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Fans Celebrate a Legend

Fans of all kinds mourned the loss of a brilliant actor and celebrated his many roles and his ability to commit to every type of project.

Treat Williams was a real chameleon of an actor when given a chance. He always committed to the bit wholeheartedly and without any winking, making any film with him instantly better.



So it goes. #RIP pic.twitter.com/PyOLP6wVzO — Rob Dean (@neuroticmonkey) June 13, 2023

Treat Williams was one of those consummate performers who made every project he appeared in better. From being a counterculture hottie in HAIR to TV dad perfection in EVERWOOD, I was always a fan. His work in THE SUBSTITUTE sequels were teen years faves of mine. He'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/3Z1qVqzYyY — Michael Varrati (@MichaelVarrati) June 13, 2023

Many called out his work in Everwood, as doctor Andrew “Andy” Brown, in particular, as not only “impeccable” acting but also as truly lifesaving.

So sad to hear about the sudden death of Treat Williams. I enjoyed watching him in so many things, most particularly Everwood. He conveyed so much warmth, decency, and heart in that role. What a loss for his fans and his family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5Z9P1bh76 — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) June 13, 2023

He's been so good in so many things, but my God, Everwood kinda saved my life there, and his work as a dad who was a good dad almost in spite of himself was impeccable. An amazing actor, and every time I talked to someone about the real guy, they said he was a peach. RIP. https://t.co/fd2y5TNFGS — Emily St. James (@emilystjams) June 13, 2023

And one fan shares a story from The Empire Strikes Back actor John Morton about Williams asking if he could be an extra on the film because he wanted to be a part of it. It’s a sweet story that tells us a lot about Williams and earns him a well-deserved “legendary” from the fan.