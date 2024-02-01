With an enchanting atmosphere that feels magical regardless of age, Disney World parks are a top vacation choice for millions each year. Launching through Space Mountain and meeting your favorite characters will work up an appetite, and Disney certainly provides delicious options to fuel up. Here are 25 Instagram-worthy treats at Disney World parks to check out the next time you visit.

Picture-Perfect Desserts at Disney World Parks

There's no shortage of flavorful eats around the parks, but this time, we're focusing on the sweet treats that look (almost) too good to eat. These delightful bites will satisfy your sweet tooth and brighten your Instagram feed—from the ever-popular Dole Whip to out-of-this-world cake.

1: Dole Whip, Multiple Locations

One thing about a vacation in Florida: you'll need a way to cool off. Disney World parks have a delightfully swirled (and Instagram-famous) treat for the job. With over 323,786 posts using #dolewhip on Instagram, Disney-goers can't stop raving about this soft-serve tropical treat. Aloha Isle in Adventureland, Refreshment Port in EPCOT, and Tamu Tamu Refreshments in Animal Kingdom are just some of the places to find it.

Whip tip: Its original flavor blends vanilla ice cream and pineapple, but you'll find seasonal flavors, floats, and even alcoholic variations throughout the parks.

2: Mickey Waffles, Multiple Locations

These fluffy Mickey-shaped waffles are a super popular and picturesque way to fuel up for your park day. Over 80,000 people have used #mickeywaffles to share their adorable plate on Instagram. You'll even find merchandise like pajamas and keychains brandishing syrupy goodness throughout the parks. If you’re in the mood for a sit-down breakfast, grab these waffles at Hollywood & Vine in Hollywood Studios. You can even try churro Mickey Waffles at The Crystal Palace in Magic Kingdom.

3: Night Blossom, Animal Kingdom

Flying on a Banshee and exploring the glowing world of Avatar will leave you searching for a refreshing drink. Head to Pongo Pongo in Pandora to find the Night Blossom—a sweet and sour slushie with limeade, apple, and desert pear flavors. Take one glance at the drink, and you'll see why 10,541 visitors have shared it to their feed.

4: Mickey Beignets, Disney's Port Orleans Resort

Disney sprinkles New Orleans' most popular deep-fried delicacy with a bit of pixie dust. Biting into these sweet, fluffy treats will make your day, but try to hold your breath, or powdered sugar will go flying. These are well worth it; just ask the 11,775+ people who've shared it on Instagram.

5: Rapunzel Sundae, Magic Kingdom

You may not have magic hair that glows when you sing, but you can enjoy a dreamy Tangled-inspired dessert in Magic Kingdom. Nearly 3,000 users have shared their snacks under #storybooktreats, where you'll find the tasty sundae. Sweet shortcake serves as a base for swirled Lemon and Wild Berry Dole Whip soft-serve, topped with a berry compote and adorable sugar flowers.

6: Jack-Jack's Num Num Cookie, Disney's Hollywood Studios

The youngest member of The Incredibles family teleports through walls to get to his “cookie num nums.” After trying this treat, we totally get it, Jack-Jack. It may look like your average chocolate chip cookie, but this super-sized, warm, gooey treat melts in your mouth with every bite. Over 2.3K users shared their #jackjackcookienumnums on Instagram.

7: Little Mermaid Float, Disney Springs

This new float just made a splash at Swirls on the Water, and it might just be the cutest treat in Orlando. With cherry and lime Dole Whip swirled into Sprite, it's a dream come true for Shirley Temple lovers. It's topped with strawberry boba pearls, rock candy, seashells, and a chocolate Ariel medallion to make it as gleaming as Ariel's treasure trove.

8: Mickey Donut, Magic Kingdom

What's better than a donut that's bigger than your head? A Mickey-shaped one, of course. While Disney-goers haven't seen this classic sweet treat at the parks since 2019, they often post photos of it on Instagram in hopes of its return. We're ready to sign the petition to bring these sprinkled beauties back ASAP.

9: Buzz Lightyear Waffle Sundae, Disney Springs

Get ready to take your sweet tooth to infinity and beyond. Featuring chocolate wings from Disney's favorite space ranger, this waffle with adorable Mickey-shaped impressions comes loaded with vanilla soft serve, raspberries, sprinkles, and sour apple sauce. Marketplace Snacks always has photo-worthy (and delicious) desserts inspired by popular Disney characters.

10: Figment Popcorn Bucket with Rainbow Popcorn, EPCOT

If you're a fan of the lovable purple dragon Figment, run to this year's Festival of the Arts. We think this unique popcorn bucket is the coolest Disney has ever released. Featuring the park's Imagination Pavilion, it lights up beautifully and even includes rainbow popcorn. Hurry if you want one of the festival's most in-demand items—MickeyBlog.com says it's going FAST.

11: Rainbow Cake with Freeze-Dried Skittles, EPCOT

Now's your chance to taste the rainbow like never before. Brighten your taste buds and Instagram feed with this picture-perfect rainbow cake. Returning for another year, Disney Food Blog said it was a contender for the best food at the festival in 2023. With moist, icing-filled layers and the right amount of sweetness, we see why.

12: Gideon's Cookies, Disney Springs

Waiting in line at Disney is all part of the experience, but Tron Lightcycle Run isn't the only place you'll find an insane queue. Gideon's Bakehouse has some of the most in-demand cookies in Orlando, with lines often wrapping around the building to try one. Some think they're overrated for the wait, but whether or not you're impressed, you can brag about snagging one of the coveted cookies on Instagram.

13: Grey Stuff Cupcake, Magic Kingdom

Okay, so not all of us have the luxury of dining at Be Our Guest, one of Disney World parks' most highly sought-after restaurants. But you can still try the grey stuff (it's delicious!) at Gaston's Tavern. While its name is lackluster, Disney Food Blog described this treat as a moist chocolate cupcake with yummy cookies and cream flavors.

14: Coconut Bar, Magic Kingdom

The only thing that'll make you smile more than Skipper Canteen's punny jokes is the Coconut Bar you can order for dessert. Trust us, your phone camera will eat first. This light and fancy final course involves a refreshing pineapple-basil compote and decadent vanilla cream in its layers.

15: Cinnamon Roll, Magic Kingdom

When you think your trip can't get any more magical, this giant, ooey-gooey cinnamon roll makes everything sweeter. With 29,543 posts under #gastonstavern on Instagram and many raving about the warm pastry, it's viral for a reason. Ask for extra icing and drizzle to your heart's content—it's free!

16: Mickey Bar, Multiple Locations

It's not quite a Disney trip until you take that first bite of an iconic Mickey ice cream bar. It may be simple, but with a thick chocolate coating and light, creamy vanilla ice cream underneath, it's anything but boring. 22K+ visitors have snapped a picture of the classic treat and shared it with the ‘Gram. They’re available at the plentiful snack kiosks throughout the parks.

17: Grapefruit Cake, Hollywood Studios

After a long day living like a movie star in Hollywood Studios, you'll need a legendary dessert to match. That's where the Grapefruit Cake at Brown Derby comes in. Disney travel page @wishful_thnkng helped set the scene in their caption, describing moist layers of vanilla cake between fluffy sweet cream frosting, drizzled with pink grapefruit syrup to balance the sweetness.

18: No Way José, Disney's Beach Club Resort

This sundae is almost too big to fit in the camera frame. Located a stroll from EPCOT, the No Way Jose has scoops of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, chocolate and peanut butter chips, and a cherry. In a post with 16K+ likes, Disney Food Blog said it's been one of their favorite desserts for decades.

19: Wookie Cookie, Hollywood Studios

Star Wars fans, these are the cookies you've been looking for. This Little Debbie dupe is two oatmeal cookies sandwiched with a light sweet cream inside and dressed in a milk chocolate sash. Nearly 5K Instagram users have used #wookiecookie to show off this galactic treat.

20: Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich, EPCOT

We've got the perfect light dessert to bite into as you explore EPCOT: a macaron ice cream sandwich. Found at L'Artisan des Glaces in the France Pavilion, this soft and flavorful Insta-worthy treat looks as good on camera as it tastes. Visitors rave about the refreshing dessert under #lartisandesglaces.

21: Oooey Gooey Toffee Cake, Magic Kingdom

At Liberty Tree Tavern, all-you-care-to-enjoy is how they roll. Luckily for you, that includes dessert. The super popular Ooey Gooey Toffee Cake fits its name well, with chocolate and caramel in every bite. It's so good fans try to recreate the recipe at home, evidenced in the comments on a post from @days_gone_disney.

22: Blueberry Cream Cheese Mousse, Animal Kingdom

Pandora is home to treats that will transport you to a whole new world, like the Blueberry Cream Cheese Mousse at Satu'li Canteen. Modeled after the Na'vi's vibrant blue skin, this aesthetically pleasing dessert has a cheesecake-like texture, topped with passion fruit curd and a meringue drop.

23: The Lion King, Animal Kingdom

Possibly the most elaborate final course on this list, The Lion King at Tiffins is nothing short of a spectacle. It's a must-try with caramel mousse, chocolate brownie, and strawberry-mango sauce. Plus, it's gluten-free!

24: Mickey Sink Sundae, Magic Kingdom

Whether you plan on sharing or keeping the whole thing to yourself, this adorable Mickey Sink Sundae will satiate your sweet tooth. All your favorite sundae toppings sit upon hand-scooped chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream. Grab the perfect castle photo with it, then join the 18.5K+ users who shared their Mickey-inspired eats to #mickeyfood on Instagram.

25: School Bread, EPCOT

For an authentic taste of Norway you'll be dreaming about long after your Disney trip ends, try the School Bread by Kringla Bakeri og Cafe. Coconut lovers, prepare to be obsessed. This custard-filled pastry has become a beloved dessert among visitors, with thousands of posts under the treat's hashtag on Instagram.