Top 10 Treehouse of Horror Simpsons Segments Ranked

Do you enjoy The Simpsons Halloween episodes? There's something about watching them that gets many in the holiday mood. Recently, someone admitted, “The first Treehouse of Horror episode is still my favorite. So what's your favorite TOH episode?” Here are the top ten fan-voted responses.

Treehouse of Horror S2, Episode 3

In “Hungry are the Damned,” the Simpsons are abducted by aliens Kang, Kodos, and Serak the Preparer. They are incredibly hospitable, and Lisa gets suspicious after they continue to weigh and feed them. Lisa found a book, “How to Cook Humans,” but it had space dust on it and read “How to Cook for Forty Humans.” So the Simpsons are booted back to Earth for being untrusting.

Treehouse of Horror V S6, Episode 6

“The Shinning” parodies The Shining. The Simpsons are employed as caretakers at Mr. Burns' haunted lodge for the winter. Some favorite lines fans quoted include, “No beer and no TV make Homer go something, something.” And “Shhh! You want to get sued?”

Treehouse of Horror VI S7, Episode 6

The segment “Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace” places Groundskeeper Willie in the Freddy Krueger role, haunting and killing children in their dreams. “‘Don't Touch, Willie' — Good advice.”

Treehouse of Horror V S6, Episode 6

The segment “Nightmare Cafeteria” is a personal favorite and the number seven most-voted response. It follows Lunchlady Doris making lunch out of the children of Springfield Elementary and the teachers chowing down.

Treehouse of Horror VII S8, Episode 1

Hugo. Bart: “You're crazy!” Hugo: “Am I?! I don't know. Sometimes, I think we're all a little crazy. I know I am.” Fans mention how some things they sing the song to themselves when walking around the house – Fish heads, fish head, do do do do do.”

Treehouse of Horror IV S5, Episode 5

A favorite of many has always been Bart Simpson's Dracula. ‘Oh Lisa, you and your stories. Bart is a vampire. Beer kills brain cells. Now let's all go back to that building — thingy — where our beds and TV… is.”

Treehouse of Horror V S6, Episode 6

This one features a time travel element. Some quotes always resonate with fans: “Your hand is jammed in the toaster!” and Mr. Peabody's “Quiet, you!”

Treehouse of Horror III S4, Episode 5

In “Treehouse of Horror III,” one segment, “Clown Without Pity,” focuses on a killer Krusty the Clown doll. The that's good/that's bad conversation in the shop where he gets the Krusty doll is probably my favorite 20 seconds of any Simpsons episode.

Treehouse of Horror VII S8, Episode 1

Kang and Kodos taking over the '96 Election in the Citizen Kang segment is an all-time classic. This makes Treehouse of Horror VII one of the best in the series without hesitation.

Treehouse of Horror S2, Episode 3

James Earl Jones reading that poem is always chilling. What better way to spend Halloween than combining two wonder things: The Simpsons and classic American poetry?

Source: Reddit.