Tikona Fort Trek at Lonavala – Weekend getaway from Pune

Tikona fort trek is a beginner level hike, but an extremely exhilarating experience nevertheless. This fort is in Lonavala, a beautiful tourist spot near Pune in Maharashtra, India.

Trekking At Tikona – A Thrilling Experience

Also known as Vitandgad, Tikona is located close to Lohagad fort, another easy trekking spot in Maval region of Maharasthra.

Trekking with friends in monsoon season at this place is simply heavenly. A truly unforgettable experience.

Travel Tips

Best time to visit: July to February

(If you do not like to trek in rain, avoid July and August. Personally, I love to trek in July/August as the slight rain creates a heavenly atmosphere.)

How to get there: Rail connection is only up to Pune, about 60 kms from Tikona. You can hire a taxi from Pune to the base camp of Tikona fort at Tikona Peth. Nearest Airport is Pune airport. Again you need to hire a taxi from here to the base.

Things to do: Trekking, nature photography, Pawna dam, Bedse caves

What to carry: Carry lot of water, snacks, umbrella or a raincoat, camera, suitable sports shoes. The terrain gets slippery with rain.

My Tikona Fort trek

To reach this place, from Pune we hired a Tata Safari to Tikona Peth, the base of the trek where all the vehicles have to stop.

From Pune, this place can be reached in 2 hours approximately.

We started the trek after breakfast at 9 AM and reached the top in about 1.5 hours, stopping to take pictures and leisurely enjoying the surrounding breathtaking scenery.

I was enthralled by the magical world created by the slight mist around us, and simply wished to stay on the spot forever.

At one point, there were steep steps leading to the fort. Mid-way we spotted a small pond.

Once we reached the top, we explored the fort which took a short time, considering that the fort is very small.

There is a small temple and a lake also at the top.

Heavenly trek

We enjoyed the panoramic view of the villages, other forts around and took more pictures to document our amazing time in this spectacular place. We trekked down in about 45 minutes.

It is a highly recommended trekking spot for nature-lovers.

What's more? It is easy too! I have seen small children and elderly folk as excited as us to trek up the fort.

There are two paths leading to the fort, we took the easier one while going up and took the path less traveled while coming down. Both the paths were interesting and exciting with great views.

Beginners can use the easier path for both going up and coming down.

Other things to do

If you can afford to stay for two or three days near the area, do not miss checking out the Lohagad fort, Pawna dam and Bedse Caves.

We stayed for 3 days in Pune for this absolutely wonderful monsoon trip.

Have an awesome trip!