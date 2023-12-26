Trending Diets To Support Your New Year’s Resolution To Eat Healthier

Nearly half of all Americans say they want to improve their state of fitness in the new year.

According to a Forbes survey, the most common New Year's resolution for 2024 is improving fitness — a goal for 48% of respondents. While four out of ten Americans are already on a diet, 34% plan to make a resolution to lose weight. About 32% of those surveyed said they want to improve their nutritional choices.

Many start a diet with great enthusiasm, only to drop it like a hot potato because the effort and food restrictions becomes tiresome. But following a diet helps many people stay on track, lose weight, and improve vital areas like heart health and blood sugar control.

2023 proved to be a popular year for three diet plans in particular.

The Most Popular Diets

After analyzing monthly Google search frequency and Instagram hashtag mentions worldwide, a recent study reveals the top trending diets of 2023. With the popular diets, researchers explored the advantages and drawbacks of each one to provide insights into which diet may be most beneficial for specific health goals and lifestyles.

WW International

Weight Watchers — now WW International — began in the 1960s and is still going strong. It takes the top spot as the most popular diet of 2023. It also helps that Oprah Winfrey signed a deal to purchase 10% of the diet management company and has endorsed the program since 2015.

WW International has 2.1 million monthly searches and 7.5 million hashtags. The diet focuses on weight management by eating smart and provides personalized coaching, which helps support and motivate the client. The diet helps people make sustainable lifestyle changes, allows flexibility, and includes all the food groups.

Although WW International is the most popular diet, it does have some drawbacks. The monthly costs can be high since coaching is part of the program. Also, the program requires a long-term commitment, and tracking the points can become tiresome and challenging in social settings.

Alexandra VanStraten is a certified nutrition coach and follower of the WW diet herself. She believes the WW plan is the most popular because it's easy to follow. “The points system is easy to calculate on your phone, and the free points on foods like fruits, veggies, and proteins make it easy to find something to eat at all times.”

VanStraten says that the WW diet plan helped her develop healthy eating habits. “Instead of going to snack on crackers or an empty calorie, carb-heavy option, WW helps me pause and rethink my choice — which usually ends up with me picking a fruit, veggie, or other 0-point option. Before, when I would count calories, I would swap out for similar calorie count options, but with WW, I'm guided to make more healthy choices with fruits and veggies, which over the years has developed to become a habit.”

Ketogenic Diet

In second place is the Keto diet. Many thought this diet would disappear after its 15 minutes of fame. Instead, hundreds of websites and books provide guidance and keto recipes to help make sticking to the plan easier. The keto diet isn't exactly the new kid on the block, either. The diet can be traced back to the 1920s when it was used as a treatment for epilepsy.

With more than 13.3 million hashtags and 1,014,000 monthly searches, many people are learning the keto diet can be effective for rapid weight loss and improved blood sugar control. But keto newbies must understand the body needs time to adapt.

They may initially experience symptoms like headaches, foggy brain, fatigue, irritability, nausea, difficulty sleeping, and constipation, also known as the “keto-flu.” Adhering to the diet also requires careful planning to ensure sufficient nutrient intake. It can be challenging to remain keto in social settings, and it can feel restrictive.

Mediterranean Diet

The third most popular diet is the Mediterranean diet. Physiologist Ancel Keys was sent to Italy by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, where he learned about the Mediterranean diet. It is referred to as a diet in the West, but it is simply a part of the lifestyle in the Mediterranean region.

The health benefits are a big draw, with 1.15 million monthly Google searches and 742,000 hashtags. The lifestyle change can result in a lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure.

The Mediterranean diet focuses on a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and olive oil. There isn't any tracking of calories or points required, but some guidance for portion sizes would be helpful. Also, people can’t just add in certain food to see success. The diet has to become a complete lifestyle change to see the desired results.

The study also names several other diets, including Whole 30, plant-based, GOLO, Paleo, Noom, Carnivore, and more.

Notably, the WW International diet program and ketogenic diets had significantly larger search volumes and hashtags on Instagram than the third-place Mediterranean diet. This may be because people are drawn to keto's rapid weight loss potential or WW's coaching support.

Alexandra Caspero, a Registered Dietitian and plant-based chef, doesn't believe you must tie yourself to a specific diet plan. “Trendy or not, we have a pretty good idea of what diets are considered the best for when it comes to both weight loss and health: diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and heart-healthy fats are best.”

However, Caspero says that if people think following a plan makes eating healthier easier, they should do what works best for them. “If it helps someone to eat above the dietary pattern in a way that aligns with WW, Mediterranean, DASH, noom, etc., then it can work.”

Whatever diet you choose, be honest with yourself and your ability to commit to a plan that works with your lifestyle.

