Trending Fall Interior Designs

According to the interior design team at RubyHome Luxury Real Estate, Pinterest searches for “fall decor ideas” are up 1,328% over the past three months.

Despite rising inflation, interest in home decoration remains at an all-time high. Eight interior design trends are emerging to help homeowners create a cozy, snug escape from the cool autumn nights.

Earthy Tones for the Bedroom

Earthy tones bring the outside indoors to add a touch of autumn charm. According to Pinterest data, searches for “earthy bedroom” have increased by 194% in the past few months, indicating a growing interest in this trend during the cooler months. The experts at RubyHome suggest using colors inspired by nature, such as browns, greens, warm grays, and muted earthy reds. Try adding throw pillows in earthy tones or adding texture to the bed with fabrics like jute, burlap, or nature-inspired patterns like leaves or animal prints. Wooden furniture such as a wood bed frame, nightstand, or dresser helps connect the style with nature.

Pumpkin Centerpieces

Pumpkins are good for more than soups or pies. Searches for “pumpkin centerpieces” have increased by 455% in the last two months. Homeowners can opt for carved or decorated pumpkins as a classic choice, or faux pumpkins that can be accessorized with fresh flowers. Choose neutral colors that embrace simple living, such as white, silver, gray, or green, to bring the autumn season indoors.

Fall Crochet Patterns

Pinterest searches for “fall crochet patterns” have surged by 1,011% over the past two months. According to the RubyHome experts, incorporating crochet patterns into home decor is a great way to infuse the living space with warmth and charm during autumn. Household items can be transformed into crochet patterns. Patterns are available for pillow covers, blankets, throws, and even photo frames. One idea is to create seasonal pillow covers featuring autumnal designs such as leaves, acorns, or owls. These covers easily slip over existing pillows to give decor a fresh look. Alternatively, framing small sections of crochet work is a subtle yet beautiful way to display this design trend in the home this fall.

Kitchen Decor

Fall kitchen decor searches are up by 376% over the past two months. Considering the autumn theme, decorators should choose warm, earthy colors, including deep reds, oranges, browns, and yellows for tablecloths, napkins, mugs, and other decor items. Adding pumpkin spice, cinnamon, apple cider, and caramel to a fall coffee station brings warm fall feelings to the kitchen.

Decorating the Porch

Searches for “fall porch decorating ideas” have risen on Pinterest by 2,566% since July. Experts at RubyHome suggest adding an autumn wreath to your front door. Including elements of dried leaves, faux flowers, or a combination of berries, mini pumpkins, or pine cones on the wreath adds to the fall vibe. Planters or pots in warm tones can complement the season or add a burst of color to the porch. One expert tip is to lean cornstalks against the porch railings or arrange hay bales for seating or as a backdrop. These elements can help provide a rustic touch to your fall decor.

Warm Green Paint Colors

Pinterest data shows an increased interest in “warm green wall paint” across the U.S. in the colder months. Searches for “warm green paint color” are up 354%. Green paint works well in bathrooms and kitchens with white countertops and natural wood accents. Choose a warm green for a bold, striking look that avoids overwhelming the area or clashing with other areas in the home.

DIY Halloween Decorations Outdoors

Searches for DIY Halloween decorations were up 280%, too. Adding orange and purple lights keeps things simple with a festive and eerie glow to your front door or porch. DIY decor such as wreaths, garlands, cornstalks with paper bats, ghosts, or pumpkins adds seasonal color and fall elements to doorways, mantels, and staircases. For those seeking more understated design ideas, consider adding a fall wreath to your front door featuring dried leaves, pine cones, and muted seasonal colors. Another option is to place unscented or subtly scented candles in fall-inspired holders or lanterns, creating a warm and cozy ambiance.

Boho Bedroom

Bohemian (Boho) bedroom design trends remain popular. This design trend incorporates earthy neutral tones, including whites, warm beiges, soft grays, with layered textiles like Moroccan rugs, embroidered throws, silk curtains, and patterned bedding for a cozy look. Add deep greens, rich rusts, and burnt orange pillow accents, cushions, or artwork to finish the look.

Celebrate the Season

Decorating the house for fall is a great way to celebrate the season and get into the spirit of autumn. Fall is all about warmth and comfort. Decorating your home with fall-themed decor can help create a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The warm colors and natural elements of fall decor can help boost your mood and make you feel more relaxed and happy just in time for the holidays.

This article was produced by Practigal Blog and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.