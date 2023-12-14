15 Popular Trends People Only Pretend To Enjoy

There are many things that we pretend to enjoy, but we don’t want to pretend anymore! It’s time to expose some of the things that we delightfully put up with all the time.

1. Celebrating Birthdays

There’s nothing as fun as confronting your mortality. Imagine celebrating the fact that you’re aging every year and inviting your friends to a bar to enjoy that fact with you, where you end up a little happy but mostly sad.

2. Going to Work

Many people go to work to pay the bills. According to one statistic, 85% of people don't enjoy their careers. If this number is anything to go by, we have mastered only working hard to keep up the façade and get those bills paid.

3. Laughing at the Boss’s Jokes

A member of a popular online platform reflected how they almost get sick every time their boss makes a terrible joke and they force themselves to laugh out loud over it. Surprisingly, hundreds of other users admitted to doing the same.

4. LinkedIn Profiles

LinkedIn often adds extra pressure, especially when it comes to our careers and how far our friends and colleagues are in their journeys. It's hard to see other people moving up their career ladder while you're still stuck in the same position year after year.

5. Singing Happy Birthday Songs

We've all had to sit through the most awkward minute of our lives as our friends and family sang the traditional tune to us as we stared at our cake. I second that, as singing happy birthday songs has always been an awkward moment that I power through.

6. Company Parties

Professionals often say they attend company parties because they have to, not because they want to. Needless to say, it can get quite uncomfortable and tiresome trying to impress your boss while dancing the night away!

7. Social Media

Many people think that social media sites portray an artificial way of living, leading others to make questionable decisions. The famous phrase “living it up for the gram” says all we need to know about keeping up with social media fallacies.

8. Guests Coming Over Unannounced

This one is self-explanatory! It's always appreciated when guests call ahead to announce their coming. This allows you to plan and make time for their company. However, an unexpected knock at the door tends to leave us somewhat deflated, but we still tend to be the warm and welcoming hosts.

9. Family Gatherings

Family gatherings offer time with your loved ones. A fantastic family barbecue is always a welcome surprise. But it quickly gets stuffy when you bump into cousins who are more successful than you are or those who are newly married while you're approaching your late 40s without any prospects. Sadly, these are reasons some don't show up to their family gatherings.

10. Small Talk

When on the subway after a long day at work, most people are tired and want to get home and rest. Imagine wanting to sit in silence but being kind to someone who wants to make conversations all the way home, even though you don't want to make small talk with this stranger.

11. Team-Building Exercises

A group of workers commented on an online forum that they only pretend to enjoy team-building exercises to appease their bosses. As they already understand the importance of teamwork, they would rather skimp out the activities and not have to work with others.

12. Visiting Art Museums

Unless you're a history major keen on collecting art, looking at one piece is a painstaking process. The thoughts that run through our minds are about how long it's acceptable to stand in front of an art piece or reasons why Picasso’s pieces are mighty expensive.

13. Deep-Tissue Massages

Massages should be soothing and offer a particular way for our body to relax, but deep-tissue massages are a different experience. While some think it's an essential experience for your tissues, it will leave you in pain and with massive bruises. It doesn’t sound enjoyable!

14. New Year’s Eve

Behind the colorful celebrations are the disappointed souls who haven't left their yearly goals from the year prior in the snow. They'll just set pointless sky-high expectations for the new year that will never be met.

15. Buying Expensive Wines

Many people on an online platform agreed that wine is wine, and an affordable bottle should do. They went on to say that drinking expensive wine is usually for show.