A Tribute to Robin Williams: Films That Showcase His Timeless Talent

Robin Williams is easily one of the best actors and comedians of the 20th and 21st centuries. His on-screen range was enormous, as he could play silly characters or impress in pensive and grim roles.

With over 50 films in his discography, you can see his incredible versatility, charm, and skill through his portal of varied characters, from profound teachers and threatening lunatics to nurturing fathers. We miss Robin Williams' vitality on screen, but we're grateful we can always return to his films and enjoy outstanding performances.

1. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Good Will Hunting is a prime example of excellent cinema, and Robin Williams' moving and raw performance only elevates the movie. He plays the tough and troubled professor who helps a young man find his path while also struggling with his own demons. It shows Williams' impressive range and nuance, and he earned an Oscar for the performance.

2. Dead Poets' Society (1989)

Williams plays another inspiring teacher in Dead Poets' Society. While the movie has some iconic lines, Williams curates a distinct and powerful character through his mannerisms and expressions. He strikes the perfect balance of compassion and seriousness as this teacher.

3. Jumanji (1995)

Critics hated Jumanji for whatever reason, but it's a favorite among many Williams fans. While it's not his most serious role, he brings emotional depth, along with wry humor. His flawed character struggles to behave like an adult after losing his childhood and innocence. Williams shows this internal turmoil subtly but wholly.

4. Bicentennial Man (1999)

Another film that wasn't critically appreciated, Bicentennial Man was an unorthodox film about a robot who develops emotions and yearns to be human. This overlooked movie contains one of Williams' most moving and melancholy performances, which is all the more impressive considering he plays a stiff metal robot.

5. The Birdcage (1996)

Robin Williams delivers a layered performance in The Birdcage that has been under appreciated for years. He effortlessly brings warmth, sass, sadness, humor, and stubbornness to the character. And he improvised a few of the most memorable moments in the film.

6. Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Williams plays Dwight Eisenhower in Lee Daniels' The Butler and delivers an even, although subtle, performance. Many fans adore Robin Williams' more boisterous roles, but he shows his ability to reign in his acting and deliver a subdued and mild performance.

7. Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin is one of the best examples of Robin Williams' ability to execute sensational voice performances. This movie is endlessly upbeat and entertaining. While the rest of the cast delivers, Williams' magnanimous and audacious portrayal of Genie is iconic and irresistible.

8. Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet is a charming animated movie featuring Robin Williams in one of his smaller parts. In this film, he lets loose and delivers a flamboyant and loud voice performance that will have you cackling. He creates a complex and obnoxious character who makes an undeniable impact.

9. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Frankly, the premise for Mrs. Doubtfire is questionable, if not absurd. It seems too ridiculous to be enjoyable, but Williams' genuity on-screen saves the film from being a disaster. He balances humor with emotion to create a sympathetic and redeemable character that will make you howl with laughter.

10. Hamlet (1996)

Robin Williams plays Osric in the 1996 adaptation of Hamlet. The role of Osric is a small one, but as usual, Williams made the character unforgettable for the viewers, adding emotional depth as well as a spark of humor that elevated the film as a whole. He seemed to enhance everyone else's performances.

11. World's Greatest Dad (2009)

Some consider World's Greatest Dad to be Williams' best performance, even though it's often overlooked. The movie itself is not a shining star, but Williams' versatile performance radiates throughout. His character in this film is painfully human and oozes authenticity that speaks to Williams' talent.

12. FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

FernGully: The Last Rainforest is a dazzling animated film that Williams almost didn't do due to scheduling conflicts. Luckily, he ended up voicing Batty Koda anyway, offering viewers a wonderfully chaotic character. His offhand jokes and whacky tone fit the film perfectly.

13. Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum, as well as the movie's sequel, features Robin Williams as Theodore Roosevelt, or at least a wax figure of the president. He delivered an impeccable and bold portrayal of Roosevelt in the first film, and sadly, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb was the final movie he filmed.

14. RV (2006)

RV may not have been a groundbreaking movie, but it was a fun ride, and Robin Williams made every scene a humorous or heartfelt delight. The actor brought his classic sense of hilarity to the family comedy but was also able to show genuine, fatherly moments.

15. License to Wed (2007)

License to Wed wasn't Williams' most unique performance, but many love it because it captures that irreverent and erratic humor for which Williams is known. His bizarre character can be irritating, but we respect how Williams leans unapologetically into the whacky role.

16. Insomnia (2002)

Insomnia gave Robin Williams a break from those goofy and wry comedic roles. Instead, he shows off his acting range as a villainous and chilling character. People described the sinister performance as mesmerizing and calculated as Williams brings layers of meekness and horror to the same character.

17. Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Williams was nominated for an Oscar for his performance as Adrian Cronauer and supposedly improvised many of the best moments in the movie. His portrayal of Cronauer is divisive, as some feel he brought too much of himself into the role, while others adore his humorous and memorable interpretation.

18. The Fisher King (1991)

Many of Williams' performances involve him striving to balance drama and humor, but he doesn't always nail it. But many feel he beautifully married these two sides of himself in The Fisher King. He gives viewers an edgy and electric performance that is hard to forget.

19. Old Dogs (2009)

Old Dogs is far from Oscar-worthy, but it's undeniable that Robin Williams brings a wealth of energy and feeling to his role. Sadly, he couldn't save the movie, but the film would be wholly unwatchable without him. It's a testament to his incredible talent that he can make the most bland character somewhat spirited and interesting.

20. Flubber (1997)

In many ways, it feels like Robin Williams was destined to play the odd professor in Flubber. This lackluster movie is partially saved by Williams' larger-than-life and playful performance. His comedy in the film is intelligent and brilliantly insane, capturing the chaotic spirit of the character.

21. One Hour Photo (2002)

This sick and twisted movie stands on the shoulders of Robin Williams. As much as we adore Williams' special mixture of comedy and earnest emotion, this unusual performance is one of his most commendable. His creepy and deranged performance as a stalker blindsided many fans, showcasing his spectacular range.

22. Hook (1991)

For many, this adaptation of Peter Pan was overdone and unimpressive, but Robin Williams is wonderful in it. Some thought he was an odd choice to play Peter, but he brought some zest to the classic character while offering heartfelt moments that warmed the movie and grounded it a bit more.

23. Death to Smoochy (2002)

This intense, offbeat movie shows Robin Williams' willingness to embrace absurdity and chaos. The strange cult classic might hold Williams' funniest and most outlandish performance, which pulls you into the character's toxic and dark world. For someone who likes comedic and twisted characters, this role was probably a dream.

24. Awakenings (1990)

Robin Williams plays a gentle and sincere doctor trying to help people in Awakenings, turning in an unpretentious and honest performance without any schticks or frills. While many love Williams' on-screen silliness, those who enjoy his more serious roles appreciate his authentic and mellow appearance.

25. Moscow on the Hudson (1984)

Controversially, some consider this his most impressive performance. While I struggle to select Moscow on the Hudson over something like Good Will Hunting, Williams' lovable performance does make the movie a lovely hidden gem that shows his comedy chops and sentimental side.