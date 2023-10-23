Tricking Your Taste Buds: 25 Tasty Foods You Forget Are Healthy

Most Americans are actively trying to eat healthier, but that can be difficult. Choosing celery sticks and boring salads over cheesy pizza and French fries can feel impossible. Plus, what is life without tasty food? Luckily, there are plenty of healthy foods that taste delightful and don’t contain a million calories. Check out 25 toothsome foods that aren’t terrible for you!

1. Salsa

If you’re trying to be healthy but love to snack, salsa is one of the best things you can eat. It’s insanely low in calories despite tasting delicious, and it’s high in vitamins and metabolism-boosting properties. As long as you keep the sugar and salt content low, salsa is a super healthy snack.

2. Guacamole

Along with salsa, guacamole is also a healthy snack from below the border. Avocados have antioxidants and can help with digestion. The fewer ingredients you add to the mashed avocados, the healthier it’ll be. Chips, guacamole, and salsa together are an excellent snack for people trying to be healthier.

3. Hot Sauce

And if you like spice, add some hot sauce to the trio! Many hot sauces are zero calories or less than 10 calories per spoonful, making it one of the most flavorful and low-calorie things you can enjoy. The capsaicin in hot sauce has also been shown to aid in weight loss.

4. Pho

Pho is a hearty Vietnamese soup that can reduce inflammation and soothe achy joints. It’s also a filling but healthy treat that ensures you don’t leave dinner feeling hungry. The best part of a big bowl of pho is that you can customize it with your favorite ingredients to make it tastier or healthier.

5. Greek Yogurt

As an avid yogurt eater, I always forget how healthy yogurt is. It can aid in digestion and is high in vitamins and calcium. If you want something sweet that isn’t loaded with sugar and calories, consider swapping out your evening ice cream for some fruit Greek yogurt!

6. Popcorn

Forget the potato chips and crackers that are full of carbs and salt. Popcorn is one of the best snacks for people trying to be healthier because it’s so low in calories and still has plenty of flavor. Just don’t load it up with too much butter or salt!

7. Tacos

I’m not talking about the tacos you get from American places like Chipotle. Flour tortillas loaded with greasy meat, cheese, and sour cream are not healthy. But authentic corn tortilla tacos filled with red onion and cilantro are a light but delicious meal.

8. Hummus

Hummus is one of the healthiest snacks you can have, as chickpeas are full of nutrients. They provide fiber, protein, vitamins, potassium, unsaturated fat, and more beneficial properties. Plus, you can add different flavors and ingredients to hummus to make it tastier. Try to eat it with carrots and peppers instead of crackers or bread.

9. Omelets

Omelets loaded with bacon, sausage, and cheese aren’t the healthiest, but you can eat omelets with lots of veggies for a healthy meal. Eggs are full of protein and will fill you up without making you feel heavy or uncomfortable. And you can add any vegetables you want, combining all of your favorites.

10. Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a classic Middle Eastern recipe featuring eggs, feta, tomatoes, bell peppers, and plenty of other vegetables. This decadent and filling meal can be a healthy option for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and is a great way to get several servings of nutritious vegetables.

11. Mushroom Burgers

Burgers are a classic American food loved by many, but they’re not exactly the healthiest meal option. If you want all the meaty flavor and texture of a burger but want to eat healthier, consider making portobello mushroom burgers.

12. Buddha Bowls

Buddha bowls are one of the best meals for people who want to eat a better diet. And you can customize your bowl in a million ways! The key is to create a bowl with vegetables, carbs, and protein so you can enjoy a balanced and nutritious diet while eating food that tastes sensational.

13. Crispy Tofu

Tofu gets a bad rap because people think it’s bland and mushy, but it doesn’t have to be that way. When prepared thoughtfully, tofu can be an irresistible protein. But you don’t have to fry it! Breaded and baked tofu is an excellent alternative to heavy, fried proteins that don’t deliver much nutrients.

14. Oatmeal

Skip the pancakes and waffles and opt for a sweet but light breakfast food, like oatmeal! Oatmeal is high in fiber, so it can promote healthy gut bacteria, low cholesterol, and more health benefits. You can have a warm bowl or make cold overnight oats.

15. Caprese

Caprese is a classic Italian appetizer made with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic vinegar. All four of these ingredients have distinct health benefits, and when combined, they create a mouthwatering and refreshing snack. It’s so easy and yummy that you’ll forget it’s healthy.

16. Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a French vegetable stew made with tomatoes, eggplants, zucchini, and squash. It has a cozy and warm flavor profile that is ideal for a chilly winter night, but it’s not loaded with carbs and calories like chicken pot pie or pasta dishes.

17. Vegetable Soup

As mentioned, pho is great for you, but soups, in general, are typically delicious and surprisingly healthy. From butternut squash soup to tomato bisque to chicken soup, the possibilities and flavor options are endless. Just avoid super heavy soups, like broccoli cheddar or potato soup.

18. Curry

Similar to soup, curry is a warm and tasty dish that has many health benefits but won’t leave you desperate for something yummy. If you love bold flavors and spice, curry is the perfect dish for you. And there are so many different kinds of curry you can enjoy, from coconut to green Thai to biryani and more.

19. Sushi

The fact that sushi is healthy is truly a blessing. Sushi is one of the tastiest things you can eat, at least in my opinion. The fresh fish and sushi rice are loaded with lean protein, healthy fats, and beneficial carbs. Stick to the vegetable-heavy rolls and skip the fried stuff for an irresistible low-calorie lunch or dinner.

20. Falafel

This Middle Eastern delight is full of micronutrients, fiber, and protein, making it a secretly healthy snack. It has an earthy flavor and distinct texture that makes you want to eat piece after piece. Dip them in tzatziki or mix them into a salad for more flavor.

21. Chili

Chili is a hearty and warm meal that is lovely when it’s freezing outside or you’re starving. But many people don’t realize that chili can be healthy! It’s low in calories compared to many other meals and delivers a punch of protein. And it’s even better if you skip the meat and just use a variety of beans. Plus, chili is a snap to make on a busy weekday night.

22. Smoked Salmon

If you love bagels and lox, you know smoked salmon is positively scrumptious and makes you want to keep eating it. Smoked salmon has quality protein, omega-3 fats, vitamins, and minerals, but it also has a heavenly and rich flavor. Eat it on whole wheat bread with low-fat cream cheese for a healthy breakfast or lunch.

23. Lobster and Shrimp

In general, seafood is an excellent option for people who want to enjoy low-calorie, healthy food that still tastes amazing. Lobster and shrimp are two of the most beloved seafood proteins with little saturated fat and plenty of protein. But most shellfish and fish are conducive to a healthy diet.

24. Chicken Wings

Believe it or not, chicken wings can be healthy! Chicken wings are high in protein, vitamins, and minerals. You can bake chicken wings instead of frying them and skip the carbohydrate-loaded breading, making them a decently healthy meal that tastes too good to be good for you.

25. Natural Peanut Butter

A lot of peanut butter contains heaps of sugar, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Opt for natural peanut butter, which tastes just as good, if not better, and doesn’t have any of the artificial sugar that’s bad for you. Natural peanut butter with apple slices or a banana is a filling and nutritious snack.

Source: Reddit.