Meet Trier, Germany: A Charming European Town Bursting With History and Culture

Picture it. Travelers exploring ancient Roman ruins. Tickling their tongues with fine wines. Feasting on exquisite cuisines. Then ending the day with a blissful stroll on a river surrounded by hilly vineyards.

While this may sound like the perfect day in a Paesino in regioni d'Italia, in fact, this adventure is in Germany.

Trier is Germany’s oldest but oft-overlooked city, features all of the above, plus stunning scenery, and the finest examples of German delicacies.

Visiting Germany’s Oldest City

The quant German town rests near Germany’s western border, guarding the banks of the Moselle River. The closest major city is not even in the country but neighboring Luxembourg. Tourists flying into Luxemburg can take a short train ride to Germany’s oldest city to explore the treasures lying in this underrated gem.

Although Trier welcomes visitors from around the world, travelers will most likely find German tourists exploring this quiet haven, as the charming town hasn’t yet hit international radars.

For an unforgettable travel experience, add Trier to a European bucket list.

Exploring Trier’s History Through Architecture

Renowned Roman Emperor Augustus conquered Trier circa 15-16 BC, claiming the outpost for Rome. Visitors can explore impressive Roman ruins, including numerous bathhouses, an ancient amphitheater, and an imperial throne room.

Porta Nigra stands proud as the most stunning architectural marvel of the Romans. Built in the second century AD, the Black Gate towers over the city’s ancient entrance, welcoming friends while menacing foes who would think twice about mounting an attack on the impressive structure.

The gate served many purposes over its nearly 2000-year history, morphing from a fortification to a sanctuary and church, then back into a fortification during Napolean’s rule. It now serves as the most significant landmark for Trier’s nascent tourism industry.

As an Alpine seat of the Holy Roman Empire, Trier also features stunning examples of Medieval architecture. The High Cathedral of St. Peter, also known as Trier Cathedra, and St. Mary’s Cathedral showcase the best of three distinctive architectural styles: Romanesque, Gothic, and Baroque, due to their various renovations over the ages.

Germany’s Oldest Wine Region

Trier rests in the heart of the Mosel Valley, Germany’s oldest wine region. Hilly vineyards dot the river banks, offering tourists stunning views of the 9,000 hectares of viticulture surrounding the area.

Numerous wineries and independent companies offer tastings and tours, allowing visitors to enjoy delectable Rieslings, the region’s most famous variety. While the valley typically produces whites, makers began exploring reds in the 2000s, achieving international attention for their Pinot Noirs.

Tourists can also explore portions of the vineyards on foot, with a quiet morning hike up the public roads leading to the grapevines. From here, travelers can enjoy a stunning view of the small town from across the river.

An Exquisite Dining Experience

Trier features several restaurants allowing tourists a break from their explorations, but none shines as brightly as the Kartoffel Kiste, which loosely translates to “The Potato Sack.”

Kartoffel Kiste offers a variety of delectable potato dishes, from scalloped potatoes to potato breads, soups, and grated potatoes. It features traditional German fare like schnitzel and sausages and house specials showcasing the chef’s divine talent in potato artistry.

Try the “Trierer Gefullte,” a specialty dish that wraps ground beef in a perfect sphere of scalloped potato and smothers the balls in a savory cheese sauce baked to golden brown perfection. The mouthwatering offering will make you want to come to Trier again and again.

The Best Way To Explore Trier

First-time visitors to Trier should experience the city via a walking tour.

Christin Bennett, Consumer Travel Trends Expert at Priceline, says the company’s newly launched Priceline Experiences Platform allows travelers to choose from various local experiences.

“Patrons can learn more about Germany's oldest town by taking a guided walking tour, where they can take in the natural beauty of the vineyards lining the Moselle River and marvel at the history of the world's largest remaining Roman structure, the Konstantin Basilica,” she says.

It’s best to book online in advance of your trip. The city doesn’t see a lot of international tourists, thus only offers a few English language walking tours each day, and you won’t want to miss it.

Trier Should Be on Every Traveler’s Bucket List

Trier may not have the masterpieces of Paris, the museums of London, or the culture of Berlin, but it offers a unique blend of experiences that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

Bennett says, “Trier encapsulates that sought-after European allure with its Roman roots and scenic beauty. It is perfect for those who are looking for genuine experiences where they can immerse themselves in local life, try regional delicacies, and find the perfect balance of European sophistication and small-town charm.”

Trier offers the best of all worlds. The German gem allows visitors a respite from big city life but features an abundance of things to do, see, eat, and experience, allowing tourists the full breadth of travel experiences in charming packaging.

Add Trier to your Germany itinerary for an unforgettable experience you won’t regret.

