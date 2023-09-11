Considering an EV Purchase? 5 Troubling Things You Should Know First

Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, and a recent survey showed that 71% of people in the market for a car are considering or willing to buy an EV. This means we have come a very long way since the initial introduction of EVs.

Other surveys show that men are more likely to buy an EV than women, and the gender gap points out many differences in how men and women choose their new vehicles. There are many things to consider before such a big purchase, which is even more important when considering the new technology of an EV.

Here are six disturbing things about EVs that car buyers may not want to hear:

Electric Vehicles Still Produce Pollution

I get it; everyone says EVs are zero-emission vehicles. And that’s just not the whole truth. EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, but still, they produce pollution in other ways. EV tires produce 20% more pollution than a gas-powered car’s tires, and that’s just the beginning of it.

EV Batteries Are Going To Be a Problem

Owning an EV is all fun and games until the car stops running and you have a battery on your hands that is not biodegradable. EV batteries are produced with lithium, which threatens human health and environmental sustainability when discarded. According to IOP science, if these batteries are exposed to high temperatures or penetrated, they release carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide.

There Are Not Enough Charging Stations To Go Around

In a recent YouTube video, an EV owner was trying to drive himself back home from the airport and didn’t have enough charge to make it home. After a tiring international flight, he had to find and stop at a charging station. Only one spot was available, and another EV owner asked him to give up the charging spot, claiming that he needed to pick up his kids for school and didn’t have enough charge to make it there.

EVs Eat Tires for Breakfast

Okay, not literally, but since EVs are heavier and accelerated faster than gas-powered cars, they wear through tires much faster. This means EV owners will spend more money on tires and that EVs are producing more tire pollution than gas-powered cars, contributing to the fact that tire rubber is the second leading source of microplastics in the ocean.

Electric Vehicles Don’t Do Well in Drastic Weather Conditions

If you live somewhere particularly hot or cold, you may want to reconsider buying an EV. Extreme heat can reduce an EV’s driving range by up to 27%, and extreme cold can reduce the range by 41%. Also, extreme cold can take twice as long to recharge your car. Neither option sounds reliable or convenient, especially considering the average EV costs $60,000.

So, if you’re in the market to buy a new electric car, just be sure to do your research so that you can choose a car that is perfect for your needs.