The True Costs of IVF: What Your Doctor Isn’t Telling You

Women who undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF), a medical treatment to help infertile people conceive a baby, are 66% more likely to be hospitalized for a stroke within 12 months of delivery compared to those who delivered after spontaneous conception. This newly reported risk of IVF adds to a multitude of others already known: increased rates of PTSD for women who undergo IVF, higher risk of childhood cancers for babies conceived via IVF, risk of dangerous Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome, and of course, the risk of failure after steep financial investment.

Despite all of this, recent analysis shows increasing worldwide demand for IVF. Why aren’t doctors, and everyone, discussing the costs of this increasingly common medical procedure?

Financial Barriers and Financial Costs of IVF

The World Health Organization reports that 1 in 6 people are affected globally by infertility. Few countries cover IVF costs, and there are many barriers to access. For those with access and financial ability, a single IVF cycle may cost between $12,000-$35,000, but the final cost to bring a baby home is much more than that.

From a strictly financial point of view, an IVF baby can cost upwards of $60K, as it often takes multiple rounds of IVF to conceive successfully. In one study on live birth rates, it took an average of 6 rounds of IVF to conceive, with 65.3% of the women successfully giving birth by the sixth cycle of IVF. Many couples give up on IVF because of the financial burden, and many are left with large amounts of debt, whether they've brought home a baby or not.

The Lasting Emotional Costs of IVF

But the financial outlay isn't the only expense. The emotional burden of going through infertility treatments is so high that most couples who drop out of treatment do so because of the psychological burden. The rates of anxiety and depression are high among women undergoing treatment. One study showed that 40% of women develop PTSD after undergoing infertility treatment.

Lea Nicole Trujillo struggled emotionally during IVF. “IVF was a rollercoaster ride for me. The ups, the downs, and everything in between. At one point, I didn't even recognize myself.” Trujillo is now a licensed therapist who supports clients going through infertility. She says, “All too often, clients start IVF, not realizing it will most likely be the most emotionally challenging thing they will do in their lives.”

The Physical Risks to Women Undergoing IVF

The most striking expense of IVF may be the physical costs to the woman. Historical reports of increased breast cancer risk after IVF medication use may be overshadowed by the dramatic results of an August 2023 report, which showed a significant increase in hemorrhagic stroke for pregnant women who received infertility treatment. The immediate threat of potentially deadly Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome (OHSS) during the IVF treatment itself is more widely known and discussed.

Robyn Birkin, from Australia, shares her experience with IVF and OHSS. “I was desperate for a baby, so, of course, I was desperate to have a fresh transfer but come seven days later, I could barely walk or breathe, with 15 pounds of fluid suffocating my insides. It was a nightmare. And then followed by a heart-wrenching miscarriage.”

Sarah Willoughby, also from Australia, admits, “I went through IVF only once and had severe ovarian hyperstimulation, which almost cost me my life.” Sarah quit IVF and went on to conceive three children naturally.

The Health Risks to Children Conceived From IVF

Beyond risks to the woman who undergoes IVF are the risks to the children born from assisted reproductive technology (ART). A study out of Taiwan published in 2022 showed that children conceived via ART were at a significantly increased risk for childhood cancers compared with those conceived naturally to parents with an infertility diagnosis. Older studies have shown an increased risk of heart defects, musculoskeletal and central nervous system malformations, preterm birth, and low birth weight for children conceived through IVF.

The Opportunity Cost of Rushing Into IVF

A significant cost of IVF is the opportunity cost of not focusing on preconception health and failing to discover the root causes of infertility. When women or men are diagnosed with infertility, IVF clinics do extensive testing to determine which ART procedure will be most helpful. Still, they fail to do extensive testing to determine why the individual is infertile. They may recommend a prenatal supplement, but they seldom give detailed lifestyle or diet support.

“People rush into IVF without really understanding the root cause of their infertility. They then wonder why the IVF fails; it's because they didn't address the root cause of their infertility,” shares Dr. Sarah Mathis, a functional doctor who specializes in infertility. “Infertility is a sign that your body has more going on than what meets the eye. There is usually some other underlying imbalance in the body that causes infertility. Some root causes that I see frequently are Celiac Disease, thyroid disorders, autoimmune disorders, poor diet, stress, and environmental factors.”

When I was 32, I was diagnosed with diminished ovarian reserve, High FSH, low AMH, low follicle count, endometriosis, and an MTHFR mutation. No underlying causes were suggested for my conditions, and the doctors at Shady Grove Fertility told me the only option was donor egg IVF. My husband and I decided to focus on preconception health instead. We overhauled our diet and lifestyle, drinking his and hers fertility smoothies, exercising, meditating, praying, and doing everything we could to boost our chances of conception naturally. Ultimately, I lowered my FSH and got pregnant naturally twice.

Stories like mine are increasingly common. Unfortunately, it can be hard work to pursue preconception health when infertility clinics don't offer support for these efforts. Functional doctors who usually don't take insurance are increasingly offering testing and support to couples looking to heal their infertility and potentially conceive naturally, but access to these doctors is limited.

Dr. Mathis suggests, “Everyone is so ready to jump into infertility treatment, but focusing on preconception health will benefit their chances of a successful pregnancy and potentially improve their health in the long term.”

An Underregulated Industry

The global IVF market is valued at around $25 billion and is expected to grow. Fertility clinics use clever marketing and sales techniques to drive up IVF cycles and other ART procedures. Couples are regularly underinformed about their options and the potential risks of these procedures. With few regulations and hefty potential profits, IVF clinics don't have much incentive to disclose risks and alternatives.

If couples struggling with infertility were made aware of the costs and potential risks of IVF, and had access to preconception health coaching and assistance, the rates of IVF use might plummet. That might not be in the interest of fertility clinics, whose money and research are primarily running the medical future of infertility treatments.

