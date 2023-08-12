25 True Crime Podcasts With No Body Count

Podcasts like Morbid, Crime Junkie, and My Favorite Murder dominate the true crime space. However, listening to horrific and gruesome stories about murder victims can be emotionally depleting and depressing.

Don’t worry; I’ve got 25 entrancing and riveting podcasts that don’t focus on murder but still give you a taste of the dark and mysterious world of crime.

1- Dr Death

Dr. Death is all about medical crime, meaning instances of malpractice and the like. You can listen to stories of deception, theft, and fraud in the medical world that will blow your mind and make you hesitant for your next doctor’s appointment. And there is little to no death in the show.

2- Believable: The Coco Berthmann Story

This harrowing podcast tells the story of Coco Berthmann and how she survived being trafficked as a child in Germany. She was eventually rescued and survived thanks to her immense strength and the kindness of the families who helped her, and the best part is the story has a happy ending.

3- Pretend

The Pretend podcast is a fascinating show that interviews con artists as well as the victims of scams. The “Stalker” episodes are particularly wild.

4- The Dropout

The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes, an unhinged woman who lied her way into being a star in the medical innovation industry. She founded a blood testing company and took the medical world by storm until it was revealed that she was lying about everything.

5- Unravel: Snowball

This podcast is about a man who investigates a con woman who married his brother. She swingled his whole family, and he hopes to uncover the truth and possibly find justice. It’s a gripping listen that will have you on the edge of your seat, couch, bed, or wherever you listen!

6- Finding Samantha

This one is so intriguing and perfect for anyone who wants crime, drama, and mystery without any of the murder. Finding Samantha* is a 7-part podcast about a woman found wandering around Dublin, but she won’t speak or tell anyone who she is. It’s spooky, sad, and completely captivating.

7- The Girlfriends

Technically, this ongoing podcast is about a suspected murder, but it’s not proven yet. It’s mostly about the family of the alleged victim, the ex-girlfriends’ of the main suspect, and the suspect himself. So, there is still hope that the body count on this podcast is zero.

8- Criminal

As the title suggests, the Criminal podcast is all about crime! There are a handful of episodes that cover a murder, but they’re easy to identify and skip. The majority of the podcast is about scams, fraud, theft, and other non-murderous crimes that are equally fascinating and tragic.

9- Scam Goddess

Aside from being obsessed with the name of this podcast, I’m also obsessed with the podcast. You’ve probably guessed that it’s all about scams, and you’d be right! The podcast dives deep into specific cases and also discusses the ins and outs of scams and how so many people get away with them.

10- Ridiculous Crime

This absurd podcast focuses on the most outrageous and unorthodox crimes that will have you rolling on the floor laughing. As their website says, the podcast is “always 99% murder-free and 100% ridiculous,” so you can listen and laugh without having to hear about the tragic end of someone’s life.

11- Swindled

Swindled is one of the most popular true crime podcasts and solely focuses on white-collar criminals, con artists, and corporate evil; you won’t find any murder here. It uses a storytelling format that is easy to enjoy, and the impeccable production sucks you into the story.

12- Sweet Bobby

Another supremely popular no-murder crime podcast, Sweet Bobby, is about catfishers, meaning people who pretend to be someone else online. This multi-part investigation is similar to Catfish: The TV Show and focuses on how Kirat Assi was catfished for 10 years.

13- Scamanda

Scamanda is the story of a wife and mother who faked cancer and swindled sympathetic people out of tens of thousands of dollars. The show is artfully done, and by the end of the multi-part series, you’ll be seething at this horrible woman who took advantage of the kindest people in her life.

14- Something Was Wrong

This immersive storytelling docu-series is about people who have survived and experienced shocking life events, whether it was a scam, an abusive relationship, or a horrific disaster. It tackles the discovery, trauma, and recovery of victims and tells their stories from an emotional angle.

15- Darknet Diaries

The internet can be a dark place, and this podcast tells the tales of hackers, breaches, shadow government activity, hacktivism, cybercrime, and other terrifying things that happen online. After listening to this, you’ll think twice before accepting those cookies or opening that weird email.

16- Crime in Sports

Just like the title implies, this podcast is about crime in sports! It’s a lighthearted and hilarious podcast that discusses the many, many scandals and crime that occurs within the world of sports. You might be surprised to hear the names of some of your favorite athletes on here.

17- The Opportunist

Many people believe that, if given the opportunity, anyone can be a bad person. This podcast looks into exactly that, telling the stories of seemingly normal and innocuous people who betray, steal, deceive, and hurt just because they were given the opportunity. It will have you questioning your own capacity for evil.

18- Chameleon

This true crime podcast is separated into seasons that cover different crimes of scandal, lies, and deceit. The first season covers the Hollywood Con Queen scam, another covers the fraud of Dr. Dante, and another is about two FBI agents who failed to complete a sting operation. Many recommend the “Wild Boys” season.

19- Sympathy Pains

Sympathy Pains is a six-part series that tells the story of Sarah Delashmit, a woman who lied about illnesses, trauma, tragedy, and more about her life. She deceived people to garner sympathy to push her own agenda, and what she got away with will blow your mind.

20- Betrayal

For years, Jenifer Faison and her husband, Spencer Herron, had a picture-perfect marriage, but one day it all came crashing down as the truth came out. This podcast has everything a true crime fan could want: secrets, infidelity, lies, and, of course, betrayal. Your jaw will be on the floor the whole time.

21- Nobody Should Believe Me

Munchausen by Proxy abuse is when a caregiver purposefully keeps their patient or loved one sick and dependent on them. Nobody Should Believe Me explores the concept of Munchausen by Proxy and the host talks to experts about why people do this and the severe toll it can take on people. It’s chilling and harrowing, and the authenticity the host brings to the show is unmatched.

22- Infamous: Inside America’s Biggest Scandals

I think the name of this podcast says it all. Each episode tells the story of an American scandal, from the Kardashians to Harvey Weinstein to 23andMe and much more. It offers a glimpse at America’s fraudulent underbelly that will make you lose faith in the famous people who seem to run the country.

23- Do You Know Mordechai

This podcast is about a woman who finally found the man of her dreams, Mordechai Horowitz. However, what once seemed perfect turned sinister quickly. This show has it all: betrayal, brainwashing, friendship, lies, love, and so much more, so buckle up.

24- Bed of Lies

Bed of Lies is about one of the largest medical disasters in history. What was supposed to be a miracle treatment turns out to be a death sentence. This podcast redefines the true crime genre and gives listeners a glimpse into a tragic healthcare scandal that will leave you with chills.

25- Liar, Liar

Trust me, this podcast is nowhere near as lighthearted as Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar movie. The Liar, Liar podcast discusses and dives deep into the case of missing Sydney woman Melissa Caddick. The case involves fraud, finances, black markets, and more, taking you on a crazy trip into some of the darkest parts of society.

