15 True Crime Podcasts That Didn’t Live Up to the Hype

The true crime genre is a popular one for podcast creators. There’s always a willing audience waiting to hear more about the most infamous misdemeanors throughout history.

Some shows miss the mark, and a popular online forum recently discussed the true crime podcasts they wished they had skipped. Here’s what they uncovered.

1. Crime Junkie

Listeners can be turned off for several reasons, but the hosts or content usually provide the issue. In the case of Crime Junkie, both of these aspects were a problem for the forum. There was a suggestion of copying from other shows, while one member claimed that the banter got too much.

2. Morbid

Criticism of podcasts can often arise when the listeners feel the hosts are getting too involved. That appears to be the issue with Morbid, which earned several votes. One individual suggests that the hosts go on extensive rants that add zero value.

3. Vigilante

While it should be remembered that the comments on the thread represent personal opinions, the Vigilante podcast receives common criticism. Once again, the host gets involved to the point of obsession, with one poster insisting that somehow the host made it all about themselves.

4. Something Was Wrong

According to one forum member, this show provided an enjoyable true crime podcast during its first series. After that, Something Was Wrong turned into Something Went Wrong. The host did a season about her own life, which listeners were not thrilled about.

5. True Crime Garage

Charismatic host ‘The Captain” hasn’t impressed every listener out there, and some respondents have switched off his True Crime Garage show. One person makes the accusation that the stories discussed on the show are just Wikipedia entries, while another claims that episodes contain extreme speculation.

6. My Favorite Murder

Frequently abbreviated to MFM, this show positions itself in the tricky category of a true crime comedy podcast. It doesn’t hit the mark with everyone and receives much criticism on this thread. One respondent said they moved on when they felt the interest level from the hosts wain.

7. True Crime Obsessed

True Crime Obsessed is another podcast that attempts to cover the unlikely combination of extreme violations and comedy. It’s widely criticized on this thread, with one commenter highlighting a contradictory element among the hosts.

8. Murder in Illinois

A genuinely awful crime comes under the spotlight in this podcast. The tale of the convicted Chris Vaughn is grim, and the host receives criticism on the thread for getting too involved with the case.

9. Truth and Justice

This podcast is another broadcast where the host may be letting down a good premise. One forum member criticizes a possible lack of research, claiming that the host is ill-prepared and the show seems to be in the middle of an identity crisis.

10. To Live and Die in LA

A respondent pulls this show to pieces, suggesting that To Live and Die in LA is a prime example of how to do a true crime podcast in the most unethical way. The criticisms include unsubstantiated claims and boasting about accomplishments.

11. Sword and Scale

This true crime podcast is mentioned multiple times and receives varied criticism. One commenter is upset by the hosts’ tendency to play graphic 911 calls and clips for no other reason than to eat up episode time.

12. Human Monsters

Can you have too much of a good thing? The Human Monsters podcast is mentioned briefly on this thread, and an isolated complaint refers to the fact that some episodes can go on for three hours.

13. Under Cover of Knight

At times, podcasts can set you up, only to let you down, and one forum member felt that they had been duped here. The rambling storytelling of the host bored many listeners.

14. Families Who Kill: The Donut Shop Murders

It’s aggravating when a fascinating subject lacks impact due to the presentation. That’s the issue for one poster who wishes they’d skipped this podcast.

15. Murder in America

A perceived lack of respect can quickly reduce a podcast’s following, which is a problem for Murder in America. That’s the view of several individuals, one of whom criticizes the addition of sound effects and speculation. Another is upset by an episode where sound effects are included in the case of a stabbing victim.

Source: (Reddit).