13 Talented True Crime Youtubers Who Have Captivated Fans

If you're a true crime fan, you know that YouTube is one of the best places to hear haunting true crime stories. Not only is it accessible, but hundreds of YouTubers dedicate their channels solely to true crime stories. But how do you choose whose videos to watch?

According to a popular forum, these true crime YouTube channels feature great storytelling and behavior analysis. Check them out!

1. Loey Lane

True crime lovers will adore Loey Lane! She makes true crime digestible, in a funny and wholesome way. Plus, Lane has a variety of content to explore on top of her spooky content!

2. Wendigoon

If you love a drunk-uncle sort of vibe that comes along with some true crime storytelling, you will love Wendigoon. His content is well researched, thought through, and hilarious.

3. Eleanor Neale

With over 2.5 million subscribers, Eleanor Neale is one of the most popular true crime channels on YouTube. And for good reason. Eleanor's videos are detailed and well-researched, meaning she always dives as deeply into any given case as possible. Eleanor typically tells solved true crime stories.

4. Christina Randall

As an ex-con herself, Christina Randall has real-life experience with the criminal justice system. When she first joined YouTube, she told her story from her traumatic upbringing to her time in prison. But as time passed, Christina shifted towards true crime. Her videos are excellent because she employs empathy in every discussion and looks at every possible side of the story.

5. Explore With Us

Explore With Us is a popular true crime YouTube channel that creates documentary-style videos from forty minutes to an hour long. Their videos typically focus on criminal behavior by examining interrogation footage, bodycam footage, and more. These in-depth analyses are so intriguing that fans continue coming back for more.

6. Danielle Kirsty

This British YouTuber combines her passion for makeup and true crime into one in a creative format where she tells true crime stories and applies her makeup simultaneously. It almost feels like you're hanging out with a close friend when you listen to Danielle tell terrifying true crime stories as she gets ready for the day.

7. Rotten Mango

Rotten Mango is a podcast with a YouTube channel that tells true crime stories from all around the world. Each case is exceptionally well researched and often focuses on the victim's experiences. Hosted by popular storytelling YouTuber Stephanie Soo, Rotten Mango is a podcast with a conversational style. Stephanie tells the story to the listeners and her husband, who jumps in to ask questions and share opinions occasionally.

8. JCS – Criminal Psychology

While this true crime YouTube channel doesn't often upload, when they do, their videos instantly hit over 5 million views at least. That's because JCS – Criminal Psychology does an incredible job at diving into the minds of murderers while examining their interrogation footage.

9. The Behavior Panel

Body language experts unite on this channel to analyze the behavior of anyone from murderers to celebrities. The panel gives their opinions on people's body language, tone of voice, etc., as they speak in interviews, interrogations, or even during public appeals to reveal what is the truth, what is a lie, and what's going on behind the scenes in a particular case.

10. Kendall Rae

Kendall Rae started her YouTube channel about ten years ago and created lifestyle videos like vlogs, makeup tutorials, and stories about her life. But as time went on, Kendall developed an interest in true crime and began to share those stories with her subscribers. Her bubbly personality and talent for storytelling are why so many fans love her videos.

11. Bella Fiori

YouTuber Bella Fiori shares her life with viewers between thirty-minute true crime tales. She posts a new video at least once per week, so you will never run out of true crime content on her channel.

12. Hailey Elizabeth

Hailey Elizabeth is dedicated to telling stories about true crime, sometimes while applying her makeup. Her videos tend to range from 45 minutes to over an hour long because she squeezes every detail into each case. On top of true crime, she also covers conspiracy theories and keeps her fans updated on her own life.

13. Crime Analyst

While she's new to YouTube, Laura Richards, host of Crime Analyst, has been working cases for over twenty years. She brings the experience she gained working as the former Head of the Homicide Prevention Unit, Head of the Violent Crime Intelligence and Analysis Unit at the Metropolitan Police, Head of the Sexual Offenses at New Scotland Yard, and former Violence Adviser to the National Police Chief's Council and the Home Office in the UK.

Source: (Reddit).