Wanderlust Adventures: 12 Unique Travel Experiences To Broaden Your Horizons

Are you looking for an experience unlike any other? Traveling is the key, and some world travelers are sharing their once-in-a-lifetime adventures during a recent online discussion to spark your wanderlust.

1 – Safaris

There is nothing that comes close to the experience of heading into the Savannah in Kenya, Zimbabwe, or South Africa to experience your first safari.

If you don't live in an area of Africa with ample wildlife, you'll have to travel to enjoy a safari.

2 – Seeing a Solar Eclipse

Sometimes you get lucky and won't have to travel far for a solar eclipse. But you can make a long vacation out of it.

As one person shares, traveling to watch a solar eclipse is “totally worth it.” They add: “For the next one, I could go east, but I might make a Mexico vacation out of it.”

3 – Snorkeling

I love swimming in the ocean, but not where I live in the Northeast. The water is freezing cold, plus there's not much to look at in the murky water.

But that's completely different in many tropical areas where tourists flock to snorkel in their waters.

Depending on the place you visit, the snorkeling experience shifts. “I love snorkeling with the manatees in Florida. You just drift around, floating on a pool noodle, and the manatees swim beneath you. The more chill you are, the more likely the manatees will spend time around you,” wrote one traveler.

4 – Rocket Launches

Space nerds and people who like big, fast vehicles, unite! It's not every day that someone has the chance to watch a rocket launch, but if you ever get the chance on your travels, it's a moment of a lifetime.

“Rocket launches. I watched three on three different continents,” said one person.

5 – Bioluminescence

There's something magical about taking an oceanside vacation and heading out to the sea at night to watch the bioluminescence light up the water.

One great activity is “Kayaking the bioluminescent bay in Puerto Rico,” shared one person. But there are many locations with gorgeous bioluminescence to explore.

6 – Hot Springs

The earth's natural hot tub, a hot spring is the perfect place to relax after a stressful week at work.

“I’ll go anywhere for a proper hot spring, especially because I don’t have geothermal areas anywhere even remotely close to me,” wrote one traveler.

7 – Sports Events

Each sporting event is a once-in-a-lifetime experience in itself, so if you have a favorite team or sport with a big tournament coming up in a city you've always wanted to visit, why not hit two birds with one stone?

“I personally travel for sports events, I’m a huge sports fan and I love traveling. So combing the two is the best of both worlds for me and a perfect excuse to go somewhere,” said one person.

8 – Music Festivals

Have you dreamt of hitting up Coachella in California or New Orleans Jazz Fest, it may be time to book those tickets. Attending music festivals can be an unforgettable experience where fans come together to have a great time in a beautiful new city.

9 – National Parks

While I love the local conservation lands in my small city, they can't compare to the sights in national parks like Yellowstone and Yosemite.

You can't replicate the wonders of nature across the country in your own backyard, so you'll have to visit them to get the experience.

10 – Food

The biggest reason I love to travel is for the food. Nothing will ever compare to the fresh seafood feast I devoured on a boat transversing Vietnam's famous Halong Bay. I will cherish that moment for the rest of my life!

While you can find lots of international food near you, nothing compares to eating local food in a new country.

11 – People

One of the most underrated parts of traveling is meeting new people, being absorbed into their culture, and hearing their stories- especially if you happen to be traveling abroad. Getting involved with locals is a great way to get the most out of your travels. Plus, locals will often have some great tips for you regarding dining and local attractions.

12 – Hiking

There's a chance most people have some local hiking trails through woods and parks, but that pales in comparison to what can be achieved through traveling.

One hiker shared an experience they'll never forget: “Hiking Machu Picchu was the most breathtaking and unforgettable experience of my life. 4-day, 3-night hike, and outdoor camping. Imagine waking up every morning sipping your coffee, perched on the mountain ledge and just watching the sunset. Hard to believe beauty like it even exists… I sat in awe every morning.”

