Are The Trump Organization’s Crimes Enough to Ruin 2024 Campaign?

On Tuesday, the Trump Organization was found to be criminally liable for tax fraud committed by executives in the company. The Organization was found guilty on 17 counts, including conspiracy, scheme to defraud, falsifying business records, and criminal tax fraud. With all of the other scandals Donald Trump has been involved in lately, this conviction could very well be the nail in the coffin for his 2024 campaign.

One Thing After Another

Trump has been under fire a lot lately. He drew criticism for hosting white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. He has also been under investigation for a while into documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

There is also still an ongoing investigation into the January 6th Capitol riot.

While experts say the criminal charges against his organization won't affect him much because he isn't a nominal defendant, his continued involvement in controversy is weighing on the GOP. Trump seems to be slowly losing his shine, and Republicans might start looking elsewhere for a less complicated candidate.

Trish Crouse is a practitioner in residence of political science at the University of New Haven. She says that Trump is losing “losing some of his shine” with the Republican Party. The beginning of the end for him can be traced to the losses in the midterm elections.

“But at some point, the Republican party has to decide how much they're willing to overlook before they just cut him loose,” Crouse said.

The Floodgates Have Opened

Kevin O'Brien, a former assistant U.S. attorney at the Justice Department, says that the Trump Organization's conviction is a start in the direction of keeping Trump out of power.

“You can argue that it kind of broke the dam and now the flood waters will come,” he told Insider. “That's not really a logical analysis, that's more a poetic analysis, but I think it does have symbolic significance in that sense.”

He continued, “Even though [Trump] wasn't a defendant, it's at his feet, and it can be portrayed that way by his enemies both inside the Republican party and outside the Republican party. And I think that's going to weaken his candidacy.”

There are a few candidates who could possibly beat Trump in the Republican primary in 2024. Although he hasn't announced his intention to run, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a popular choice to replace Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is another potential candidate for 2024. He and Trump had a falling out in 2021 after Pence refused to agree with Trump that the 2020 election was stolen. He was also critical of the January 6th riot, calling Trump “reckless.”

Pence was one of the first Republicans to publicly condemn Trump for his dinner with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. He admonished Trump for giving them a “seat at the table” and said he should apologize.

