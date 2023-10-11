Forbes’ Latest Rich List Ranking Sparks Trump’s Outrage

Donald Trump had a tantrum after Forbes removed the ex-president from its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans.

Taking to his social media platform “Truth,” Trump raved that the publication “lost its relevance long ago” and “knows less about me than Stormy Daniels,” A woman who knows so little about Trump that he had to hastily pay her $130,000 during his election campaign to keep her quiet about how little she knows.

Trump also claimed the publication was “China-owned,” and he would know all about China because that's where his MAGA hats are made.

“For years, Forbes has attacked me with really dumb writers assigned to hit me hard, and I am now up 60 Points on the Republicans and beating Crooked Joe by a lot. So much for Forbes!” He ranted on Truth Social, an irony I am sure is completely lost on him.

Forbes said that the former president had not made the influential list for the second time in three years, because some of his portfolio has failed to live up to the hype. Something Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on only last week, though rather than hype, he called it “significant fraud.”

Along with mar-a-largo being worth significantly less than Trump claims and his apartment being a third of the size, his soapbox Truth Social, where he impotently screams into the cosmos for all his cultists to hear, has lost significant value.

Truth Social Worth Less Than $100 Million

“Trump once envisioned a significant percentage of the country logging onto the platform. But that never happened,” Forbes' Dan Alexander said. “Roughly 6.5 million have signed up, about 1% of the total on Twitter (never X). Trump's 90% stake in Truth Social's parent company has plummeted in value from an estimated $730 million to less than $100 million.”

Trump's net worth has not only been questioned by Forbes but by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Who successfully argued that Trump has exaggerated his net worth by billions. Judge Engoron then issued a series of orders seen by many commentators as a “corporate death penalty” after ruling that the former president had fraudulently reported his net worth for better insurance rates and to secure bank loans for years.

Trump's China Claims Misleading and Outdated

Trump's claims about Forbes' China ties are, at best, outdated and highly misleading, and at worst, outright lies. For a start, China's Sovereign Wealth fund does not own Forbes and never has. Automotive tech tycoon Austin Russell does after acquiring an 82% stake in the magazine's parent company in May. While the Hong Kong-based Integrated Whale Media Investments holds a minority stake in the company.

However, Trump's rant did not refer to Whale Media Investments but to China Investment Corp, the nation's sovereign wealth that owns the South China Morning Post (SCMP), which was going to use its $11 million stake in Forbes to take it public. However, the agreement between the two sides fell apart, and the scheme was abandoned.

“Twice a year, we publish a detailed breakdown of our work, offering a far more accurate portrayal of Trump's personal balance sheet than the fictitious documents the Trump Organization has created over the years,” Forbes said.