Trump Arraigned in Washington DC on 2020 Election Fraud Charges

Thursday, Former President Donald Trump arrived to be arraigned in Washington DC. Trump has been indicted on four criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election. This indictment is the most recent one brought against Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who also oversees the investigation into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

What Are The Charges?

The indictment’s four charges include one count of “Conspiracy to Defraud the United States,” two counts of obstruction of official proceedings, and one count of “Conspiracy Against Rights.”

The first count alleges that Trump and four co-conspirators “used knowingly false claims of election fraud to get state legislators and election officials to subvert the legitimate election results and change electoral votes.” In short, Trump and his allies knew the election had been decided in Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s favor and sought to change that decision.

Both counts of obstruction center on Trump’s alleged attempts to stop the certification of votes in the 2020 Presidential Election. And the “Conspiracy Against Rights” count argues that by attempting to change the counts, Trump and his co-conspirators violated the right to vote and have that vote counted of United States citizens.

Strong Opinions on Both Sides

Political supporters and opponents of Trump take to the internet (as they always do) to voice their opinions on the indictment.

Some supporters argue that Trump is right about the 2020 election and that an “organized crime syndicate” now runs the United States government.

What we had in 2020 was NOT an Election; it was a Coup d’etat. We now have an #OrganizedCrimeSyndicate in the seat of power, using a corrupt, dementia ridden puppet to harvest the country and the American People. As in any other #BananaRepublic, the competition is eradicated. https://t.co/vO35XajuLG — SmlPplAgstBigGov (@SPABG2) August 3, 2023

Those on the other side of the political spectrum call Trump a “criminal” and lament that he is still actively campaigning for another term as President and has not been stripped of his Secret Service detail.

Why does this criminal still have a secret service detail and allowed to run for President? *that’s rhetorical* https://t.co/vGQMLp1ChV — WARHOV (@Warhov_) August 3, 2023

Not Taking It Too Seriously

And, as always, some can’t help but joke about the current situation.

Some make comments demanding a mugshot from the arraignment.

Others find it hilarious that Trump and Smith are seated opposite one another and share memes about the staredown that must be happening in the courtroom.

And some take a moment to consider what Smith’s inner voice must be saying as he sits face-to-face with the Former President.

We’ll never know what’s going through either of their heads, but soon enough, we will have a verdict on Trump’s alleged crimes.