Trump Arrest Inspires All Sorts of Feelings

Former president Donald Trump has made history today as the first United States president to be arrested for alleged federal crimes.

The former president turned himself in at a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, and was arraigned and arrested for allegedly taking hundreds of classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort home and not returning them after his time as president. Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment.

Unsurprisingly, there are all kinds of thoughts about the arrest and court proceedings.

Those Who Stand by The Former President

Many online express their support and love for Trump.

President Trump we Love you ❤️💙🧡 Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z8xfKoaIfb — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) June 13, 2023

Some include footage from outside the federal courthouse where Trump was arraigned, showing a crowd of supporters gathered outside.

An Attack on a Political Opponent

Others on the right argue that the indictment is a political attack on the leading Republican candidate going into the 2024 general presidential election.

The Biden Administration has officially arrested a politcal opponent and the leading candidate for the Republican nomination for President of the United States. I stand with Trump. pic.twitter.com/8KpjRLs67n — Mark Vargas (@MarkAVargas) June 13, 2023

And it’s not just citizens making this argument. Current Texas Senator Ted Cruz argues that United States Attorney General Merrick Garland is targeting Trump because of personal feelings and to keep Biden safe politically.

Merrick Garland is prosecuting Donald Trump because he hates him—and Joe Biden doesn’t want America to have the chance to vote for him again. pic.twitter.com/0CdLSKS26l — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 13, 2023

Several of those arguing that the indictment is politically motivated also say that President Joe Biden has done the exact things that Trump is being indicted for.

Just In: the United States Attorney Generals office has arrested the leading political candidate for the 2024 Presidential election. Donald Trump has been placed under arrest in a Miami federal court. People are cheering on this indictment which is based on an investigation… pic.twitter.com/C7gXZjJCnG — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) June 13, 2023

A Victory for Accountability?

Of course, some see the indictment as the result of Trump’s actions and nothing else. Many of them decry the attacks on Biden and other liberal politicians as nothing but distractions from Trump’s indefensible actions.

If your defense of Donald Trump involves Biden, Hillary’s emails, or the phrase “witch hunt,” then you admit that you can’t defend the actions of Donald Trump. Make facts matter again.https://t.co/R75C8U6lDg — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 13, 2023

Others say that the indictment is the result of a lifelong disregard for the rule of law and a victory for holding criminals of all levels accountable.

That Donald Trump is now “under arrest” is an indictment solely of Donald Trump, and his stupidity, arrogance & hubris. He spent his life challenging the legal system (and the tax code) & finally is being held ACCOUNTABLE. He’s earned this. The Teflon Don👉#TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/r0FuxupbNx — MyTooSense🐀 (@Gittelrock) June 13, 2023

Celebration From Liberals

Unsurprisingly, the arrest and indictment of one of the most divisive presidents of the contemporary era led many online liberals to celebrate the former president’s arrest with gifs and clips.

Happy #TrumpArrest day to those who celebrate 🎉 pic.twitter.com/EMYFOEw9oP — David Leavitt 🎮🎲🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) June 13, 2023

Conservatives for The Rule of Law

It’s not only liberals who support the indictment of the former president, though. Former Trump ally and Republican New Jersey governor Chris Christie calls for an end to the accusations against the federal government and instead blaming Trump for breaking the law.

.@GovChristie to Republicans defending Trump after indictment: "How about – blame him. He did it. He took the documents he wasn't supposed to take. He kept them when they asked him back for them. They got a grand jury subpoena. He refused to comply." https://t.co/XgoYHAYqBf pic.twitter.com/qjiMBXmrB2 — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2023

Former presidential candidate and current Senator from Utah, Mitt Romney similarly says he is frustrated with the former president for breaking the law.

Mitt Romney on Trump's federal indictment: “I'm angry. The country is going to go through tumult as a result of one thing: President Trump didn't turn over military documents when he was asked to do so." pic.twitter.com/S1IdjQJ5FL — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 13, 2023

There’s no way to know what will happen, but there’s no doubt that people across the political spectrum will be watching.