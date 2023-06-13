Trump Arrest Inspires All Sorts of Feelings

donald trump MSN
Former president Donald Trump has made history today as the first United States president to be arrested for alleged federal crimes.

The former president turned himself in at a federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, and was arraigned and arrested for allegedly taking hundreds of classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago resort home and not returning them after his time as president. Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37-count indictment. 

Unsurprisingly, there are all kinds of thoughts about the arrest and court proceedings. 

Those Who Stand by The Former President

Many online express their support and love for Trump. 

Some include footage from outside the federal courthouse where Trump was arraigned, showing a crowd of supporters gathered outside. 

An Attack on a Political Opponent

Others on the right argue that the indictment is a political attack on the leading Republican candidate going into the 2024 general presidential election. 

And it’s not just citizens making this argument. Current Texas Senator Ted Cruz argues that United States Attorney General Merrick Garland is targeting Trump because of personal feelings and to keep Biden safe politically. 

Several of those arguing that the indictment is politically motivated also say that President Joe Biden has done the exact things that Trump is being indicted for. 

A Victory for Accountability?

Of course, some see the indictment as the result of Trump’s actions and nothing else. Many of them decry the attacks on Biden and other liberal politicians as nothing but distractions from Trump’s indefensible actions. 

Others say that the indictment is the result of a lifelong disregard for the rule of law and a victory for holding criminals of all levels accountable.

Celebration From Liberals

Unsurprisingly, the arrest and indictment of one of the most divisive presidents of the contemporary era led many online liberals to celebrate the former president’s arrest with gifs and clips. 

Conservatives for The Rule of Law

It’s not only liberals who support the indictment of the former president, though. Former Trump ally and Republican New Jersey governor Chris Christie calls for an end to the accusations against the federal government and instead blaming Trump for breaking the law. 

Former presidential candidate and current Senator from Utah, Mitt Romney similarly says he is frustrated with the former president for breaking the law. 

There’s no way to know what will happen, but there’s no doubt that people across the political spectrum will be watching. 

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

