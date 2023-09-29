Trump Bashes Electric Vehicles in UAW Speech and He May Have a Good Point

The world of transportation is changing every day, and electric vehicles (EVs) are the center of the conversation. Even the big UAW strike boils down to EV production. We need more EVs, but it costs a lot to produce them, workers have to be re-trained to keep up with the new technology, and production plants have to be updated to be equipped for EV production, and in the midst of all the changes, auto workers want to be paid more, too.

Changing Landscape of The Automotive Industry

In the midst of these changes, political leaders and influencers are eager to throw in their two cents on what the big three automakers should do during this transition. Biden has made his stance on EVs known. He supports them, he approves of government funding to increase EV charging infrastructure, and he even spoke to UAW strikers in Michigan to voice his approval to them.

Trump's Stance on EVs

Biden is not the only political leader to make his voice about the UAW strike known. Now, Trump has skipped a GOP debate to show up in Michigan in support of the UAW strike.

He declared that EVs are “too expensive” and “don’t go far enough.”

To win over the presidential vote from UAW, Trump warned, “Your current negotiations don't mean as much as you think” because “in two to three years you will not have one job in this state.”

He implied that without a Trump presidency, “you're not going to have a union, you're not going to have jobs, you're not going to have anything.”

Trump went on to say that he thinks that the EV transition will kill the U.S. auto industry and that he believes the U.S. should halt the growth of the EV transition.

EV Transition Lives On

Even though many lawmakers, including Republicans, are embracing the EV revolution because of its potential to create new jobs and drive economic growth, Trump remains skeptical.

Regardless of Trump’s stance, U.S. automakers have announced more than $100 billion to invest in electric car production and say that this will create over 100,000 American jobs.

The Biden administration is pushing hard for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and hopes to have EVs account for up to two-thirds of new car sales in the U.S. by 2032.