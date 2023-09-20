Harvard Law Professor Claims Trump Has Blown Georgia Defense

A Harvard professor has claimed that Trump's narcissism has led the former president to sabotage his legal defense in his upcoming election interference case in Georgia.

Constitutional law professor Lawrence Tribe told CNN's Anderson Cooper that it would be tough for Trump to say at trial that he was acting on the advice of his attorneys since the former president had blown one of his main arguments in the case “out of the water.”

Trump Only Takes His Own Advice

According to Tribe, Trump threw his defense in the racketeering case, “not just under a bus but under a freight train” when he boasted to NBC's Kristen Walker that it was his decision to challenge the result of the 2020 presidential election.

“It's said sometimes that only a fool hires himself as a lawyer to defend himself. I don't think Trump is a fool, but he's certainly a narcissist,” Tribe noted.

“He just has to say that he is responsible for everything. He doesn't depend on anybody,” Tribe added. “That's all very nice politically. But in the courtroom, he's just blown that defense, the defense that I was just relying on my lawyers and therefore I didn't have a state of mind that it takes to commit these crimes. He's just blown that out of the water.”

Speaking to the BBC in August, Anthony Michael Kreis, a Georgia State University law professor, said that to convict Trump, prosecutors must show the former president was not a “passive participant” but the man “driving the bus.” and, thanks to his recent remarks, it would appear Trump has handed prosecutors all the evidence they need to prove this.

Trump Could Face Steep Penalties if Found Guilty in Georgia

These are the fourth set of criminal charges brought against Trump and his associates in recent months and is the first time a former American president has been prosecuted under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, which is usually used in cases involving criminal gangs.

Rico laws help prosecutors punish every conspirator involved in a criminal enterprise by prosecuting both those who committed criminal acts and those in charge who told them to do so.

On August 14, Trump, along with 18 others, was indicted in Georgia on more than a dozen charges in connection with his team's efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Atlanta District Attorney Fanny Willis, a self-proclaimed “fan” of RICO, has used the state's broad racketeering laws to charge Trump and his co-defendants with a variety of felonies including making false statements, filing false documents and forgeries, impersonating officials, computer breaches, and attempts to influence witnesses.

When announcing the charges in August, Willis said: “The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal, racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election results.”

Penalties under Georgia's Rico Act are steep and include prison time of five to 20 years and fines of up to $250,000. Often, prosecutors will cut deals with those at the bottom of the organization to generate evidence and testimony prosecutors can use against alleged ringleaders.

Trump has denied all charges. A trial date has yet to be set.