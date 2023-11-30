Trump Calls for Tough Action Against News Channel Following Critical Coverage

President Donald Trump is no stranger to the media. He built his real estate empire with one eye on his public persona, spending much of his career making cameos in Hollywood movies and interviews. Moreover, Trump made The Apprentice one of history's most successful reality TV shows.

An Ongoing Battle

However, the 45th president will always be remembered for his siege mentality under the gaze of the media spotlight, feuding with reporters in press conferences, and posting directly on X (formerly Twitter). So it was no surprise this week when Trump posted a scathing attack on his Truth Social platform.

In a wild 48-hour period, Trump unleashed a series of broadsides against his detractors, mainly NBCUniversal, for his treatment on MSNBC. He slammed the Affordable Care Act, recent legal battle adversary, the writer E. Jean Carroll, the U.S. Justice Department, and GOP presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

Election Interference

Starting on Nov. 28, Trump posted, “MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24 hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE.” He then referred to MSNBC chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, labeling him a “slimeball.”

Trump's run-ins with the left-leaning news channel have continued since he announced he was running for office in 2015. Since then, MSNBC has made much of their content about Trump. In 2021, The Financial Times reported how news media companies lost network ratings when Trump left office — MSNBC's ratings had fallen 51% by the third quarter of that year.

Come Down Hard

It isn't the first time Trump clashed with MSNBC. However, the latest broadside alleges the news channel is the “world's biggest contribution to the Radical Left Democrats who, by the way, are destroying our Country.” He argued that the “so-called government” should “come down hard” on the company for their “illegal political activity.”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has already made it clear it has no plans to regulate news programming content, which used to adhere to the Fairness Doctrine, a document created by the FCC in the interests of viewers in 1949. It was drafted to ensure radio and television broadcasters gave communities a balanced view of events in the interest of their communities. The Fairness Doctrine was abandoned during the Ronald Reagan years.

No Legal Authority

Trump's relationship with the media has always been tense. Upset over their treatment of his presidency, Trump suggested during his first year in office that NBC have their broadcasting license challenged. However, Trump appointee chairman Ajit Pai reiterated that no legal authority existed to revoke a broadcast station's license based on one newscast's content.

The Biden administration's treatment by media platforms has also been controversial. The Louisiana and Missouri Republican attorney generals have asserted that President Biden's administration has been using close contacts in social media platforms to protect the president's image and limit conservative speech.

More To Come

With Trump currently outperforming Biden in five key battleground states, as reported this month by a New York Times and Siena College poll, Trump's comment that there would be “much more to come” looks set to increase friction between Trump and his media foes, especially those who benefit from his coverage.