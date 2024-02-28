Trump Campaign Furious Over Biden’s Border Visit

Former President Donald Trump's campaign criticized President Joe Biden's plan to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday.

Border Security Concerns

The White House announced the visit on Monday, marking Biden's first trip to the border since January last year. This move follows ongoing Republican criticism, accusing the Biden administration of not doing enough to manage the recent rise in migrants entering the U.S.

In response, the White House and other Democrats have criticized Republicans for not backing a recent bipartisan Senate bill that proposed significant border security changes.

Biden has previously stated that the country's immigration system has been broken for too long and believes the bill could fix it. “It will make our country safer, make our border more secure, treat people fairly and humanely while preserving legal immigration, consistent with our values as a nation,” he said.

Rising Numbers

This visit comes as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows over 2.4 million migrant encounters at the southern border during the 2023 fiscal year, up from about 1.7 million in 2021.

Brownsville, a city on Texas's Gulf Coast, is set to be visited around the same time by Trump as he plans a trip to the southern border. Trump's visit will include an address near Eagle Pass, which is more than 300 miles from Brownsville and has recently been a site of conflict between federal and state agents.

Pointing Fingers

Trump has recently come under heavy criticism from Democrats following reports that his influence led GOP lawmakers in Congress to oppose the Senate border bill. The former president has been accused of insisting that Republicans reject anything less than a “perfect” border deal, allowing him to continue his campaign against Biden on border issues.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's campaign press secretary, wrote, “Crooked Joe Biden has had three years to visit the border and fix the crisis he created. Now Biden's handlers are sending him there on the same day as President Trump's publicly reported trip, not because they actually want to solve the problem, but because they know Biden is losing terribly. Biden's last-minute, insincere attempt to chase President Trump to the border won't cut it — Americans know Biden is single-handedly responsible for the worst immigration crisis in history and the ensuing Biden Migrant Crime Crisis affecting every community in our Country.”