Trump Celebrates “The Subpoena is Dead,” Dodging Legal Bullet

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump is celebrating tonight. The January 6th panel that is investigating the incident at the Capitol, decided to pull the subpoena they’d put out for the former president to testify about involvement in the January 6th, 2021 events.

Trump didn’t waste a moment letting his critics and supporters know how he felt about the fact that the subpoena for his testimony had been killed. Taking to his Truth Social account, the former President had this to say about the subpoena that would have required him to testify before the Select House Committee about the events of the January 6th Capitol incident.

“…In any event, the subpoena is DEAD!”

Trump in The Headlines

This is just another notch in the blowup of Donald Trump in the headlines lately. With the release of his tax returns recently, social media had a field day because his ‘hush money’ payment to adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, was claimed as a ‘business expense.’ Despite Trump saying he knew nothing of the payment.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, who paid the film director, spent 3 years in prison for providing the payment in the first place. And while he quickly dropped Trump’s name as the man to blame, the payment couldn’t directly be connected to the then-President. This kept Trump out of jail and untouchable.

Trump has also had some backlash for documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate and may face further issues as Mark Meadows has also been accused of taking classified documents from the White House and destroying others.

Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run

With Trump committed to running for re-election in the 2024 presidential race, all eyes and ears are looking for ways to do one of two things. His supporters are looking to boost the former president, while his detractors are waiting for any reason to pull the plug on his fledgling campaign.

Michael Cohen, said that “Donald has a fragile ego, so there’s not a diaper big enough for him.” when questioned during an interview with MSNBC over Donald’s decision to run for president in 2024.

Whether or not the Republican National Convention and the GOP support Trump throughout his run remains to be seen. Cohen believes if anyone comes along, like Ron De Santis, to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination, the GOP would “take a step back” and see who people prefer.

De Santis hasn’t announced a run for president, but he also wouldn’t commit to serving all four years if re-elected as Florida’s governor either.

Victory Lap

Donald Trump wasn’t the only one to take a victory lap when the Jan. 6th committee decided to pull the subpoena for Trump, which was set to expire in days. His current lawyer Harmeet Dhillon shared her thoughts on the ended subpoena as well.

“After my firm filed suit on separation of powers grounds to block January 6 House Select Committee’s illegitimate subpoena to President Trump over his activities while president — the committee waved the white flag & withdrew subpoena.” She continued, “We were confident of victory,” she added, “in court, given precedent & refusal of prior presidents to testify in Congress. J6 committee wasted millions for a purely political witch-hunt, total abuse of process & power serving no legitimate legislative purpose.”

The fact that Trump has come through the Stormy Daniels scandal, the Mar-a-Lago raid and now the Jan. 6th protest incident unscathed isn’t lost on those who both support and criticize the former president.

His current bid for president is likely to be watched closer than any previous presidential candidate in the history of the United States. It should definitely make for some great social media fodder; stay tuned.

