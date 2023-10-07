Trump Claims Immunity in Election Tampering Case

Donald Trump's lawyers have requested that the federal election subversion case against him be thrown out, arguing that he is immune from prosecution for actions they claim were part of his role as President.

“Breaking 234 years of precedent, the incumbent administration has charged President Trump for acts that lie not just within the outer perimeter, but at the heart of his official responsibilities as President,” the defense's motion claims. “In doing so, the prosecution does not, and cannot, argue that President Trump's efforts to ensure election integrity, and to advocate for the same, were outside the scope of his duties.”

The motion is the latest ploy by Trump's defense lawyers to have the case charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election thrown out by throwing the cat among the pigeons, forcing the prosecution to debate the scope of presidential power, and whether his actions during his failed bid to remain, President, fell within his duties as Commander-in-Chief.

Although it is not clear when District Judge Tanya Chukan will rule on the motion, Special Counsel Jack Smith's team is expected to contest it, which could likely derail the case for months as lawyers argue over the validity of the motion, including expected appeals regardless of which way she comes down on the request.

Could Go to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has previously ruled that presidents are immune from civil liability for actions related to their official duties. But Trump's attorneys contest that no court has addressed whether this should extend to criminal prosecution, hinting they intend to take the motion to the highest court in the land.

“In addressing this question, the Court should consider the Constitution's text, structure, and original meaning, historical practice, the Court's precedents and immunity doctrines, and considerations of public policy,” Trump's defense counsel wrote.

Prosecutors had anticipated that Trump's lawyers would attempt to use the immunity argument, including in their indictment that though political candidates are permitted to challenge their election losses, Trump's actions were far beyond what is legally permissible.

However, the defense claims that every action Trump is charged with “occurred while he was still in office” and that they were carried out as part of a “government function.”

“Given the all-consuming nature of the Presidency, these facts alone strongly support the notion that the indictment is based solely on President Trump's official acts,” the defense wrote.

They contend Trump's tweets and public statements about electoral fraud and Vice President Mike Pence's role in the certification were directly related to his assertion that the election's outcome was tainted and that meetings detailed in the indictment with Justice Department officials fall within his official duties because Trump was urging the agency “to do more to enforce the law.”

Trump Accused of Several Criminal Acts

Prosecutors allege Trump and his team conspired to pressure state officials to alter election results, enlist fake electors in battleground states to falsely claim Trump had won, and persuade Mike Pence not to certify the vote count before Congress, adding that Trump knew the claims he was pushing were false, but did so anyway to undermine the democratic process.

Trump's lawyers have also argued that his 2021 impeachment trial acquittal bars his prosecution, claiming that the Constitution suggests that presidents can only be criminally charged in cases when they are impeached and convicted by the Senate.

“President Trump was acquitted of these charges after trial in the Senate and thus remains immune from prosecution. The Special Counsel cannot second-guess the judgment of the duly elected United States Senate,” his lawyers wrote.

The case, one of four indictments Trump is facing, is set for trial on March 4, 2024.