Trump Claims Losing ‘Billions’ Since Entering Politics

Donald Trump claims it has cost him “a couple billion dollars” to be a politician.

At a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, the former President told his fans he has spent more than $100 million in legal fees since leaving office.

Trump is currently embroiled in several legal battles, including 13 charges of racketeering in Georgia in connection with his team's efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election in the state, 37 federal charges for mishandling hundreds of classified documents he kept in a bathroom at his Mar-A-Largo estate and then refused to turn over to authorities after he left office, and is facing a civil suit in New York after it was found he had falsified financial records to secure favorable loan and insurance terms.

The ex-president claimed he had turned down several opportunities to make money during his presidency because it “would be a conflict of interest” and that he had “too much respect for the office.”

“It's cost me a couple of billion dollars to be a politician. Everyone else makes, they make [money]. I said, ‘No, we can't do that.' I could have made a fortune. The countries are coming. ‘We'd like to build a job, and we'd like to have you involved.' Billions. I say I tell my kids, ‘Sorry, kids, we can't do it. I'm President.' I respected the office, and of course, then they made it much worse with legal fees. I have $100 million worth of legal fees,” Trump said. “And they're doing good. At least I have good lawyers because you can spend $100 million and have lousy lawyers too. It happens.”

Trump Made 2 Billion While He Was President

According to a Forbes report, Trump made over half a billion dollars a year while he was in office.

Although he refused his presidential salary of $400,000 a year, the businesses he refused to divest while President brought Trump an estimated $2.4 billion of revenue from January 2017 to December 2020, and if the pandemic hadn't struck, it would have been even more as his companies hauled in $650 million annually during the first three years of his presidency.

Most of Trump's revenue came from his clubs and golf courses, which made $940 million over his four years in office. His Miami golf resort, Trump National Doral, contributed roughly $270 million. His Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, raked in approximately $90 million, and his New Jersey golf club took in around $60 million.

However, it is worth noting that only some of that revenue ended up in Trump's pocket, as golf clubs and resorts are expensive to manage and tend to have profit margins of around 20%.

Source: AP, Forbes.