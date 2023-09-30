Trump Defrauded Banks and Insurers While Building Real Estate Empire

Donald Trump has had several of his business licenses revoked and been ordered to dissolve some of his companies after a court ruled that the former president had fraudulently inflated his net worth and material assets to secure loans.

Judge Arthur Engoron found in favor of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused Trump and his company of deceiving banks, insurers, and others by massively and routinely overvaluing his assets, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork to help broker deals secure loans and pad his bottom line by billions.

Judge Engoron ruled for some of Trump's business licenses be rescinded, making it difficult or impossible for his companies to do business in New York and for an independent monitor to oversee Trump Organization operations in the state.

Trump's Response

Taking the court ruling in his usual convivial manner, Trump called the decision “un-American” and insisted it was part of an ongoing plot to damage his campaign to return to the White House.

“My Civil rights have been violated, and some Appellate Court, whether federal or state, must reverse this horrible, un-American decision,” he ranted on his social media site, Truth.

Trump then insisted that his company had, in fact, “Done a magnificent job for New York State” and “Done business perfectly” before stating that it was “A very sad day for the New York State System of Justice!”

Christopher Kise, Trump's attorney, said they would appeal the court's decision, labeling it “Completely disconnected from the facts and governing law.”

The Problems

Engoron found that more than merely bragging about his apparent wealth, Trump and his company, including top executives, “Had crossed a line and violated the law” by repeatedly lying on annual financial statements to gain favorable loan terms and lower insurance costs.

In the 35-page ruling, Engoron rebuffed Trump's assertion that a disclaimer on the financial statements absolved him of any wrongdoing, stating they represented a “Fantasy world, not the real world.” Adding, “In the defendants' world: rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party's lies.”

Manhattan prosecutors had considered bringing criminal charges against Trump relating to the matter. Instead, they left New York Attorney General Letitia James to sue Trump and seek penalties that would disrupt his company's ability to do business in the state.

Next Steps

Engoron will rule on James' request that Trump pay $250 million in penalties at a trial starting October 2. Trump's lawyers have asked an appeals court for a delay.

“Today, a judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud,” James said, “We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial.”

Team Trump's Claim

During summary judgment, Trump's lawyers asked Judge Engoron to throw out the case by arguing that many of the allegations were barred by a statute of limitations and that Trump's actions had not harmed the public, something they had requested previously.

Engoron, noting that he had rejected those arguments earlier in the case, fined Trump's five defense lawyers $7,500 each as punishment for “Engaging in repetitive, frivolous” arguments, in behavior he likened to the movie Ground Hog Day but denied James' request to sanction Trump and the other defendants further.

Real Estate Fraud

Trump consistently inflated the value of Mar-a-Lago on one financial statement by approximately 2,300%. He also claimed his three-story penthouse apartment in Trump Tower was three times its actual size and claimed its value at $327 million.

“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” Engoron wrote.

Following the judgment, Eric Trump took to X and called the ruling “An attempt to destroy my father and kick him out of New York.” He also insisted his father's claims about Mar-a-Lago were correct, claiming that the Palm Beach estate is “Arguably the most valuable residential property in the country and is “Speculated to be worth well over a billion dollars.”

He's right; on paper, it is. The problem is that his father is the one who came up with the valuation on said paper, and a court has just ruled that he grossly inflated it.

Trump To Lose Say

As a result of the ruling, the limited liability companies that control some of Trump's key properties, including 40 Wall Street, will be dissolved and handed over to a receiver. Trump will lose a say on decisions like who to hire, fire, or rent office space to.

Trump's attorney, Christopher Kise, claimed that the judge's decision sought to “Nationalize one of the most successful corporate empires in the United States and seize control of private property” and that the court “Acknowledged there is zero evidence of any default, breach, late payment or any complaint of harm.”

Last year, The Trump Organization was fined $1.6 million for tax fraud after key executives were found to have dodged taxes on perks such as apartments and cars. Trump's finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty and served five months in jail for his part in the scam.

The New York District Attorney's office had previously sued Trump for $2 million and had his charity, The Trump Foundation, shut down after it was revealed that he had been using the organization to further his political and business interests.

More Headaches for Trump

James' lawsuit is one of several legal headaches for Trump, the Republican front-runner in next year's election. He has been indicted four times in the last six months. Trump has been accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C., of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss, in Florida of hoarding classified documents, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related to hush money paid on his behalf.

