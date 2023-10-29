‘Trump Did Not Try To Overturn the Election’ Republican Choir Still Loud, Still Believing

With Election Day 2023 fast approaching in some states and Joe Biden having been U.S. president for more than 1,000 days, the Big Lie persists: A vast majorly of Republicans still believe former U.S. President Donald Trump did not try to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Just 18% in an Economist/YouGov poll released this week said Trump was involved in trying to overturn Georgia’s results.

Over and over, TV news and websites have aired the recording of Trump telling the Georgia secretary of state to do just that.

“So, look,” Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call. “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Trump later during the hour-long call pleaded: “So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”

Federal and State Charges

The phone call is just one of many pieces of evidence that seemingly show that Trump worked overtime to try overturn the election results.

He has been indicted on both state and federal felony charges for trying to do so.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, whose office has indicted Trump, said the attacks on Jan. 6, 2021, “were fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Of course, Smith still has to prove his case in court if it gets that far.

Disbelievers' Discontent, Disconect

But in the GOP world, the Economist/YouGov poll highlights the vast disconnect: 59% of those Republicans asked said Trump was not involved in trying to overturn Georgia’s results.

The facts of the 2020 vote are that Biden won the Georgia vote by 11,779 votes, the overall popular vote by more than 7 million, and the Electoral College with 306 votes to Trump’s 232.

The issue might not be put rest any time soon: A Monmouth University poll in June found that 30% of the respondents believe Biden's victory came because of voter fraud, and the new speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, R-Minn, has been called a chief architect in the effort to try to keep Trump in office even after he lost.

Johnson has refused to publicly discuss the 2020 election results since being elected speaker this week.