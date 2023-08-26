Trump Dumps Lawyer Hours Before Scheduled Surrender

Donald Trump replaced his top lawyer before surrendering to authorities at Fulton County Jail on Thursday evening.

The former President has replaced Drew Findling with Steven Sadow, an Atlanta-based attorney who describes themselves as a “special counsel for white collar and high-profile defense,” who has previously challenged Georgia's wide-ranging racketeering laws, with which Trump and his 18 co-defendants have been charged.

Sadow filed paperwork Thursday morning to formally represent the former President in the case.

A Trump source indicated the change was not about Findling's performance, while another called Sadow the “best criminal defense attorney in Georgia.” Trump's other attorney, Jennifer Little, is expected to stay on the team and work with Sadow.

In a statement, Sadow said: “I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case. The President should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.” Adding: “We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of the President's political opponents have no place in our justice system.”

Trump Hires RICO Specialist

Last year, Sadow represented rapper Gunna in another RICO case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis that accused the rapper of participating in criminal gang activity. In December, Gunna was released after accepting a plea deal that resulted in the rapper being given community service.

Trump initially hired Drew Findling to take the Fulton County case in August 2022. Following taking the case, Findling made several aggressive but ultimately unsuccessful attempts to have evidence tossed out, and Willis disqualified before she had even announced charges against Trump.

To many, Findling and Trump were an unlikely partnership. Findling is a self-proclaimed liberal who had previously criticized Trump on social media and is better known for representing hip-hop stars like Gucci Mane and Cardi B.

Before he revamped his legal team, Findling and his team met with Fanny Willis to negotiate a $200,000 bond for the former President, allowing him to be quickly processed when he turned himself in.

Trump was booked on more than a dozen charges yesterday in connection with his efforts to reverse Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. This is the fourth time the former President has faced criminal charges this year. Atlanta District Attorney Fanny Willis, a self-proclaimed “fan” of RICO, is using the state's broad racketeering laws to charge Trump and his co-defendants with a variety of felonies including making false statements, filing false documents and forgeries, impersonating officials, computer breaches, and attempts to influence witnesses.

In June, Trump removed two attorneys representing him against the federal indictment that alleges he mishandled classified documents while leaving office.