Trump Federal Trial Court Dates Announced

August 14, a date which for many people signals a key moment in U.S. history — the first time a former U.S. president will be on trial. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon revealed the court dates this week, a week after Trump pleaded not guilty when presented with 37 charges of mishandling classified government files.

Criminal Jury Trial

Trump, wrote Cannon in the court order, will face a “Criminal Jury Trial during the two-week period commencing August 14, 2023, or as soon thereafter as the case may be called.” The former president remains undeterred from his campaign to seek re-election in 2024.

No Document Access

Finding the right approach to submitting key evidence may take months in usual circumstances, though Judge Cannon's date signals a willingness to expedite the process. This arrangement is part of a special case where neither lawyers nor jurors can access the documents.

Innocent Until Proven Guilty

Two weeks ago, prosecution leader Special Counsel Jack Smith told reporters, “It's very important for me to note that the defendants in this case must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.” Smith and four other federal prosecutors will take the reins this summer. “To that end, my office will seek a speedy trial on this matter consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused.”

Did Trump Violate The Espionage Act?

The indictment, made public this month, alleges that Trump took home classified documents, violating the Espionage Act. The accusations range from keeping national defense-related files in unsecured locations (including a ballroom and bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida) and blocking his legal team from seeing them.

A “Witch Hunt”

Trump has maintained his innocence since the indictment began and wrote on his Truth Social platform yesterday, “No crime, no case. Election Interference!” He and his Republican supporters believe the trial is a political spectacle, with Trump referring to the case as a “witch hunt” on multiple occasions.

Never Out of The Headlines

Trump has already made headlines this year after a series of legal cases, the most recent when last month, a New York civil jury found the former president guilty of sexually abusing and defaming author E. Jean Carroll. Prior to the jury's findings, Trump appeared in a live CNN town hall session, claiming he had never met the author.

A Stormy Year

Before that, Trump's legal troubles include another New York indictment for a “hush-money” payment his lawyer made on his behalf after an affair with adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. Trump also faces allegations of interfering with the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Televising The Trial

President Trump has refuted all accusations thus far and continues to lead President Joe Biden in public opinion polls regardless of his legal woes. Several media bodies and pundits have called for Trump's trial to be televised.

Speaking on Fox News Channel's “Media Buzz” on the weekend, legal talking head Alan Dershowitz said, “I don't think — I know for one-hundred percent certainty there's never been a better case to televise than this one. This country is horribly divided.”