Trump Files Late-Night Motions To Dismiss Election Fraud Case

The pending 2020 federal election subversion case against Donald Trump has witnessed new developments. In a series of court filings, Trump’s legal team has posed a challenge to the federal election case overseen by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Here’s an account of the events that unfolded this late Monday.

The Election Subversion Case

The former President, Donald Trump, has faced a wave of legal scrutiny on state and federal levels and is fighting back against the charges imposed on him. The Republican is charged with four charges, two brought by the special counsel Jack Smith, one by the Manhattan district attorney, and the most recent by Georgia’s prosecutors.

Two weeks before the Georgia indictment, Jack Smith presented four federal felonies concerning Trump’s efforts to hold office after losing elections to Joe Biden in 2020, as well as his role in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Republican candidate has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. His trial will be held a day before 14 states, including California, Colorado, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, vote on the Super Tuesday primaries.

Recently, Trump’s attorney filed four motions challenging the federal election subversion case. Prosecutors now have two weeks to respond, and Trump's attorneys can reply to them before the judge rules on the motions. The challenges to the indictment were submitted just before a midnight deadline on Monday night for pretrial motions in the case.

The Incoming Flurry of Motions

The premise of the motions is synonymous with Trump’s oft-repeated defenses, including his belief that the election was stolen or the indictment is vindictive and should be dismissed on account of bias from prosecutors. They can be condensed as follows:

1. Violation of the First Amendment

Firstly, the attorneys contend that the election subversion case goes against Trump’s First Amendment rights. The statement insinuates that if the indictment is “taken as true,” it “violates this core principle.”

The defense attorneys argue that Trump is immune from federal prosecutions since his actions fell within his role as the president. Trump has frequently argued that his challenge to the election’s outcome as fraudulent fell within the First Amendment rights. However, this finding is not supported by courts nationwide or Trump’s attorney general.

2. Lack of Statutory Grounds

Another motion dismisses the indictment on statutory grounds. The attorneys write, “The prosecution does not explain how President Trump violated these statutes beyond simply saying he has while regurgitating the statutory language.” They further argue, “Trump did not violate the charged statutes, even accepting the prosecution’s false allegations as true.”

Moreover, the defense lawyers assert that the prosecution team cannot “impose its views on a disputed political question” such as the election’s integrity, for which concrete evidence is unfounded.

3. The Crisis at the Capitol

In another motion, attorneys asked Judge Chutkan to strike down “repeated references to the actions of independent actors at the Capitol on January 6, 2021” from the indictment as the former President was not charged “with responsibility for the actions at the Capitol.” They find the “allegations related to these actions are not relevant and are prejudicial and inflammatory” since the prosecutors have not accused the then-president of inciting the riot.

4. Vindictive Prosecution

Lastly, the attorneys call for dismissal “on the basis of selective and vindictive prosecution.” This claim is, again, in line with the argument for Trump’s prosecution over political reasons. “Biden’s publicly stated objective is to use the criminal justice system to incapacitate President Trump, his main political rival and the leading candidate in the upcoming election.”

The lawyers further claim that the prosecutors are attempting to criminalize political speech despite constitutional protections to any statements “made in advocating for government officials to act on one’s views.”

Special Counsel’s Response

The defense attorneys further postulate that the Justice Department’s appointment of special counsel, Jack Smith, last year was a way to “insulate Biden and his supporters from scrutiny of their obvious and illegal bias.” So far, the spokespersons for Smith are silent on the matter.

However, special counsel Jack Smith’s team is anticipated to reject the latest motions as they have dismissed Trump’s previous arguments. Furthermore, though the special counsel has conceded that Trump can lawfully challenge his loss to Joe Biden, his actions go beyond that, including the illegal conspiracy to obstruct electoral votes counting on January 6, 2021.

Generally, it is common for defendants to ask for cases to be dismissed, and such motions are often denied. However, considering the nature of this case, these challenges can, at the very least, cause a delay in the trial.