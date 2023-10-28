Trump Fined Again for Remarks About Law Clerk

Allison Greenfield made the news again this week as one of the latest frequent flyer victims of a Donald Trump tirade.

But in going after the principal law clerk to New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron again, the former president got himself in hot water and a $10,000 fine.

Trump had stated the judge, who is overseeing the ongoing civil fraud trial of Trump and several others tied to the Trump Organization, was partisan and that the “person sitting alongside him [is] perhaps even more partisan than he is.”

Engoron ruled that Trump’s remarks to TV cameras outside the courtroom violated a limited gag order barring the trial participants from commenting publicly about the judge’s staff.

“Using imprecise language as an excuse to create plausible ambiguity about whether the defendant violated this Court's unequivocal gag order is not a defense; the subject of Donald Trump's public statement to the press was unmistakably clear,” Engoron wrote in an order issued Thursday.

“Witnesses do not sit ‘alongside’ the judge, they sit in the witness box, separated from the judge by a low wooden barrier,” the judge said.

A lawyer for Trump, Chris Kise, argued that Trump’s “person sitting alongside” reference was to Michael Cohen, who had just given testimony damaging to Trump.

Kise argued for the judge to reconsider the fine and said that even if the comment were about the clerk, the fine would infringe on Trump’s First Amendment rights.

Trump had been fined $5,000 last week after failing to remove a post wrongly referring to Greenfield as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's “girlfriend.” Trump pulled the post about the New York Democrat from his TruthSocial platform, but it remained on his campaign website for two weeks.

“This court is way beyond the warning stage,” Engoron had said while handing down the fine.

Trump has also fired a few salvos directly at Engoron, calling him on TruthSocial a “Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never before seen.”