Trump Fraud Trial Begins in New York

Former President Donald Trump appeared in New York court on Monday for the beginning of a civil fraud trial after being found to have fraudulently inflated the value of properties and other assets, including his Florida Estate, Mar-a-Lago, on official statements to secure financing and pad his bottom line.

“I'm going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account on Sunday.

The 77-year-old lashed out on his social media network at New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case last September, and Judge Arthur Engoron, whom Trump called “unfair, unhinged, and vicious.”

In his ruling last week, Judge Engoron said that Trump and his company, including top executives, “had crossed a line and violated the law” and defrauded banks and insurers while building his real estate empire by repeatedly lying on annual financial statements to gain favorable loan terms and lower insurance costs.

Trump Businesses Could Be Banned from New York

New York District Attorney James has accused the former President, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization of “staggering fraud.”

James is seeking at least $250 million in penalties, a ban on Trump and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization.

Immediately following last week's ruling, James said: “Today, a judge ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in years of financial fraud,” adding, “We look forward to presenting the rest of our case at trial.”

Trump Inflated Value of Mar-A-Lago by 2,300%

During last week's hearing, it was revealed that members of the Trump Organisation had inflated the value of Mar-a-Lago on one financial statement by approximately 2,300%. He also claimed his three-story penthouse apartment in Trump Tower was three times its actual size and claimed its value at $327 million.

“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” Engoron wrote, in his 35-page ruling.

Trump and the other defendants are appealing the decision and claim they never committed fraud.

Trump Claims “Whole Case Is a Sham”

“He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS SHAM!!! See you in Court – Monday morning,” Trump ranted.

James' civil suit is one of several legal headaches for Trump, the Republican front-runner in next year's election. He has been criminally indicted four times in the last six months. In Georgia and Washington, D.C., Trump has been charged with plotting to overturn the result of the 2020 election, in Florida of hoarding and improperly storing classified documents, and in Manhattan of using campaign funds to pay hush money to an adult film actress.

Source: Reuters