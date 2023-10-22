Gag Order Lifted After Trump Is Fined $5000

Former President Donald Trump was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine this week after violating a gag order imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. Trial judge Arthur Engoron gave Trump the fine following Chutkan's ruling, which barred Trump from publicly discussing his ongoing election interference case.

Remarks About the Judge's Clerk

Trump received the penalty after his remarks about Engoron's clerk on his Truth Social platform — although the comment was deleted, it stayed up on Trump's website until Thursday night. Consequently, his attorney, Christopher Kise, apologized at the start of Friday's trial after Judge Engoron made a complaint.

No Quotes or Reposts

Judge Chutkan's gag order, issued last Monday, stated that the ex-president was not allowed to make or requote posts that target special counsel Jack Smith et al., in addition to Chutkan's staff or any other D.C. District Court personnel. Moreover, she prohibited President Trump from making statements about witness testimonies.

Jail Time Threatened

However, Judge Chutkan has temporarily stopped the embargo on Trump's speech, though this comes with an added caveat. Judge Engoron had warned Trump's team that he might jail him unless he could articulate that he didn't deserve prison time for his actions.

Chuck Schumer's Ex?

Mr. Kise explained how Trump's team was unaware that the post remained after removing it. The judge also wrote in an order for Trump's post, which stated that one of Engoron's clerks was an ex-girlfriend of Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Blatant Violation

Even providing photos of the said relationship was deemed damaging in the eyes of the civil case judge. It is rare to threaten jail time in a civil case, which makes this a unique scenario. However, even as the judge suggested Trump's actions were a “blatant violation” of the order, he would merely impose a fine, considering its “first-time” nature.

Election Interference

Trump pleaded not guilty to his charges of election interference in August. His prosecutors allege that the former president “schemed” to overturn the 2020 election results through a horde of “fake electors” and abused his Justice Department privilege by conducting false investigations, and attempting to use Vice President Mike Pence to “alter the election results.”

Upsetting the Outcome

Federal prosecutor Jack Smith had already openly shown concern for the president's actions and urged the judge to keep him from upsetting the outcome of his case with the gag order. He has cited a need to protect jurors who might potentially be part of the case, a charge Trump has routinely faced during his political career.

Trump Maintains It Is Political Persecution

Furthermore, the Justice Department believes President Trump promoted false claims of a stolen election to subvert democracy, resulting in the January 6 Capitol riots. In light of his current lead in national polling, the former American leader has maintained that he is being targeted; he has continued to assert his innocence, claiming that political persecution is at play.