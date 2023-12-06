Trump Implies He Will Be ‘Dictator’ for Only One Day if Elected President Again

With less than six weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump first danced around Sean Hannity’s probing Tuesday during a Davenport town hall about plans to use the power of the government to go after people if he wins the 2024 presidential race.

As the Fox News host persisted, the former president said: “Except for day one. I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

He sent an unsettling message.

The former president has long implied that if he gets back in the White House, he would indeed go after those he and his allies view as disloyal and use the Justice Department as a means to do so.

Trump Compares Himself to Al Capone

The Hannity interview had Trump, who faces criminal charges in four different cases, also comparing himself to notorious mobster Al Capone.

“I often say Al Capone, he was one of the greatest of all time, if you like criminals. He was a mob boss the likes of which — Scarface, they call him — he got indicted once. I got indicted four times,” Trump said.

The truth, according to A. Brad Schwartz, who co-authored a book about Capone, is that he was indicted at least six times.

“This isn’t a race, of course, but it may be worth noting that Capone is also way ahead in individual counts (the 1931 Prohibition indictment alone added up to 5,000 conspiracy charges),” Schwartz told CNN in November.

Trump faces 91 total counts in two federal indictments and two state ones.

More Warnings About a Second Trump Presidency

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., warned on NBC’s TODAY on Dec. 4 that if Trump is elected president again, he will try to remain in power beyond his second term. “There’s no question,” said Cheney when asked if Trump would try to stay in power forever. “Absolutely. He’s already done it once,” she said.

Joining in on the warnings this week about a Trump second term was one of his defense secretaries, Mark Esper, who envisions a “very bad situation” if Trump were to become president again.

“I won’t say as far as dystopian, but you would see so much of what we’ve come to know and experience, so much of the global order, the rules, the regulations and norms that have made us all prosperous and allow us to advance and grow over the decades to really slowly erode and collapse,” Esper said on MSNBC Dec. 4

Trump fired Esper in November 2020.

Playing to the local crowd, Trump also told Hannity that he was going to win the Iowa caucuses because he gave farmers $28 billion that he got from China.

CNN flagged Trump’s boast as being wrong for several reasons.

“First and most critically, this money wasn’t from China,” the network reported.

“Though the Trump administration made the payments because farmers had been hurt by his trade war with China, the aid came from U.S. taxpayers.”

CNN also cited a Washington Post report that revealed that the payments to farmers under Trump’s program totaled $23 billion, not $28 billion.