Trump Indicted for Racketeering in Georgia

Donald Trump and 18 others have been indicted for racketeering in Georgia for his team's alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Announcing the charges, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said: “The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia's legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal, racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia's presidential election results.”

Trump's Fourth Criminal Indictment

These are the fourth set of criminal charges brought against Trump and his associates in recent months and is the first time a former American president has been prosecuted under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, which is usually used in cases involving criminal gangs.

Speaking to the BBC, Anthony Michael Kreis, a Georgia State University law professor, said that to convict Trump, prosecutors must show the former president was not a “passive participant” but the man “driving the bus.”

Trump is already facing federal charges for spreading false election claims, awaiting trial for breaking the espionage act after mishandling state secrets and classified documents, and has been accused of 30 counts of fraud in New York, connected to alleged hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

What Is The Rico Act?

Rico laws help prosecutors to punish every conspirator involved in a criminal enterprise by prosecuting both those who committed criminal acts and those in charge that told them to do so.

Although most US states have some version of the Rico Act, Georgia's is broader in scope than most. While Federal Rico laws list 35 crimes that qualify as evidence of racketeering, Georgia's has a list of 65.

To charge a group under the Rico Act, prosecutors must show that a criminal enterprise exists and that there is a detailed pattern of racketeering attributed to at least two qualifying crimes.

Penalties under Georgia's Rico Act are steep and include prison time of five to 20 years and fines of up to $250,000. Often prosecutors will cut deals with those at the bottom of the organization to generate evidence and testimony prosecutors can use against the alleged ringleaders.”

District Attorney Fani Willis has successfully used Rico laws to prosecute criminal enterprises in the past.

“The reason that I am a fan of Rico is, I think jurors are very, very intelligent,” she said. “They want to know what happened. They want to make an accurate decision about someone's life. And so Rico is a tool that allows a prosecutor's office and law enforcement to tell the whole story.”

In 2013, Willis led the prosecution of almost three dozen Atlanta public school teachers and administrators accused of cheating on state-run tests to secure bonuses and promotions.

Ms. Willis explained: “You don't, under Rico, have to have a formal, sit-down dinner meeting. But what you do have to do is all do the same thing for the same purpose. You all have to be working towards that same goal.”

Eleven officials were convicted at trial, with most other co-conspirators pleading guilty.

Source: BBC News