Fox News Trump Interview Sparks Joy, Frustration, and Jokes

Monday night, former president Donald Trump gave an interview with conservative news channel Fox News that stunned, delighted, and infuriated viewers across the nation.

Interviewer Bret Baier, a longtime Fox News journalist, confronted the former president with difficult questions on various issues and pushed back on some of Trump’s answers, surprising viewers who expected a Fox interview to function more as a puff piece than a takedown.

Highlights or Lowlights?

Two moments made the most impact. The first sees Baier question whether Trump, as he often says, indeed hired “the best people” for his cabinet as president, given that many of them are now vocal Trump critics. Baier listed names and insults that Trump has traded with the former cabinet members.

WOW! Fox News host Brett Baier just destroyed Donald Trump to his face during an interview. He called Trump out on his lie that he “hires the best people” by listing former employees who now oppose Trump 👇pic.twitter.com/haToqVlFOc — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 19, 2023

But the more exciting, or incriminating, of the two moments was Trump’s statement about the classified documents he had been asked to return to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The former president said that he didn’t want to return the documents because they were interspersed with things like clothes that he needed to go through.

Donald Trump admits nuclear and military documents were interspersed with “golf shirts, clothing, [and] pants.” pic.twitter.com/SYZdoSv1pB — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) June 20, 2023

Fox Turning on Trump?

The interview had many viewers shocked that this often combative interview that repeatedly fact-checked Trump’s claims came from Fox News.

CNN- holds Trump love-fest town hall w/trumpist “journalist” Kaitlan Collins & audience of maga clowns Fox News – holds 1-1 interview w/trump and he is destroyed by his own words but also by Brett Baier’s skillful patience and interview skills. Just a wild timeline. — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) June 20, 2023

Some found the turn from Fox a cause for delight.

Not fox cutting losses by throwing their once god-emperor under the bus 😂😂😂 https://t.co/gK2OSBRkeg — Wibu Tua – Budi Setiawan (@strike_bravo_b) June 20, 2023

Others compared the interview to CNN’s recent Trump Town Hall event that many saw as a boon to Trump’s 2024 presidential aspirations and were astounded by the reversal of the historically liberal and conservative news organization’s positions on the former president.

CNN- holds Trump love-fest town hall w/trumpist “journalist” Kaitlan Collins & audience of maga clowns Fox News – holds 1-1 interview w/trump and he is destroyed by his own words but also by Brett Baier’s skillful patience and interview skills. Just a wild timeline. — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) June 20, 2023

And Trump Supporters Turning on Fox

Of course, Trump still has fervent supporters no matter what Fox News journalists and pundits may say about him.

Some Trump loyalists attacked Baier as a “RINO,” meaning “Republican in Name Only,” despite his over fifteen-year history at Fox News.

Brett Baier / Trump Interview Trump: I Didn't Show any Secret Documents to Anyone, Those Were Articles Once again, the Lying MSM deceived the American people! By the way, Brett Baier is just another RINO! There's very few conservatives on FOX now! https://t.co/fiQiRR09gu — Ultra MAGA Renee 🇺🇲 (@reneeAZpatriot4) June 20, 2023

Others argued that not allowing the former president to have a live interview allowed Fox to edit the interview and make Trump look worse.

Fox News won’t allow Trump on air live Only taped and edited interviews But they allow Pence, DeSantis, Vivek etc on air live How isn’t this election interference? — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 19, 2023

Let Him Talk

While some Trump supporters decried the editing of the interview, liberals across Twitter celebrated just how much Trump said in the interview, especially regarding the classified documents.

One person joked that all Trump’s enemies need to do is “let him talk,” and he will continue to incriminate himself.

Operation Let Him Talk is going pretty well, I’d say…🤣😎 People need to start understanding the pathology of a malignant narcissist – he can’t help himself from blabbing his mouth. He needs a constant supply of attention to function. Let him keep incriminating himself. https://t.co/qTGNrTVtO9 — CatawbaAces (@M_Conodonts_G_A) June 20, 2023

Others urged the former president to keep talking with gifs of sitting president Joe Biden.

And, of course, some created memes, including this one about Trump’s Miranda rights.

A Celebration for Jack Smith and Headaches for Trump’s Lawyers

Many online joked that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the case for the Department of Justice, must have been overjoyed at the interview.

Jack Smith is probably laughing at Trump digging his own grave. He’s admitting to crimes every time he opens his mouth. https://t.co/bnUGKM9Qcj — 🌈🩷💜💙🌈 (@Xvangelical77) June 20, 2023

In contrast (well, not quite contrast), people joked that Trump’s lawyers must be “screaming into the void” with frustration about the conversation and Trump’s comments.

Trumps lawyer screaming into the void after seeing the Fox News interview. pic.twitter.com/AeTpdX5ibp — JⒶimy Føx (@JaimyFox) June 21, 2023

But they weren’t just jokes. Rolling Stone published a piece shortly after the interview aired that, along with noting that Trump believed it went well, reported several of Trump’s legal advisers watching the interview “in…terror.”

“Several of the ex-president’s current and former legal advisers watched on with exasperated sighs, and in some cases terror, according to three people familiar with the matter.” https://t.co/BhQJZqDl88 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2023

It remains to be seen what the former president’s defense will look like in court and whether or not this interview will be used as evidence by the prosecution. But there’s no denying that it’s a possibility.