Fox News Trump Interview Sparks Joy, Frustration, and Jokes

by
donald trump MSN
Monday night, former president Donald Trump gave an interview with conservative news channel Fox News that stunned, delighted, and infuriated viewers across the nation.

Interviewer Bret Baier, a longtime Fox News journalist, confronted the former president with difficult questions on various issues and pushed back on some of Trump’s answers, surprising viewers who expected a Fox interview to function more as a puff piece than a takedown.

Highlights or Lowlights?

Two moments made the most impact. The first sees Baier question whether Trump, as he often says, indeed hired “the best people” for his cabinet as president, given that many of them are now vocal Trump critics. Baier listed names and insults that Trump has traded with the former cabinet members.

But the more exciting, or incriminating, of the two moments was Trump’s statement about the classified documents he had been asked to return to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). The former president said that he didn’t want to return the documents because they were interspersed with things like clothes that he needed to go through.

Fox Turning on Trump?

The interview had many viewers shocked that this often combative interview that repeatedly fact-checked Trump’s claims came from Fox News.

Some found the turn from Fox a cause for delight.

Others compared the interview to CNN’s recent Trump Town Hall event that many saw as a boon to Trump’s 2024 presidential aspirations and were astounded by the reversal of the historically liberal and conservative news organization’s positions on the former president.

And Trump Supporters Turning on Fox

Of course, Trump still has fervent supporters no matter what Fox News journalists and pundits may say about him.

Some Trump loyalists attacked Baier as a “RINO,” meaning “Republican in Name Only,” despite his over fifteen-year history at Fox News.

Others argued that not allowing the former president to have a live interview allowed Fox to edit the interview and make Trump look worse.

Let Him Talk

While some Trump supporters decried the editing of the interview, liberals across Twitter celebrated just how much Trump said in the interview, especially regarding the classified documents.

One person joked that all Trump’s enemies need to do is “let him talk,” and he will continue to incriminate himself.

Others urged the former president to keep talking with gifs of sitting president Joe Biden.

And, of course, some created memes, including this one about Trump’s Miranda rights.

A Celebration for Jack Smith and Headaches for Trump’s Lawyers

Many online joked that Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the case for the Department of Justice, must have been overjoyed at the interview.

In contrast (well, not quite contrast), people joked that Trump’s lawyers must be “screaming into the void” with frustration about the conversation and Trump’s comments.

But they weren’t just jokes. Rolling Stone published a piece shortly after the interview aired that, along with noting that Trump believed it went well, reported several of Trump’s legal advisers watching the interview “in…terror.”

It remains to be seen what the former president’s defense will look like in court and whether or not this interview will be used as evidence by the prosecution. But there’s no denying that it’s a possibility.

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

