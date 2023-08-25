Trump Arrives at Fulton County Jail To Surrender in Georgia Election Case

Former president Donald Trump has arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, to surrender at the Fulton County jail as he faces racketeering charges over his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump Surrendered After Being Escorted by Large Motorcade

Around 7:35 p.m., Trump arrived at the Fulton County jail, where he surrendered. He came with a large motorcade that included members of the press as Secret Service personnel. Trump exited the motorcade and entered the jail, surrounded by a large security presence. Inside, the former president went through the booking process, which revealed that his height is 6 feet 3 inches while his weight is 215 pounds.

The entire process took less than 20 minutes, with Trump arriving around 7:35 p.m. and exiting the jail close to 7:55 p.m. It has been confirmed his mugshot was taken while inside. Before his plane departed Atlanta, Trump spoke briefly to the media, defended himself, and denied any wrongdoing in the case. He claimed he was innocent.

According to court records, he was released on bond. It has been revealed today that he will not be fully paying his $200,000 bond. He will instead pay 10% of it, and a local bonding company in Atlanta will pay the rest for him.

Eight More Co-Defendants To Surrender

Currently, eight more of his co-defendants need to surrender. Each one, even those who haven't surrendered yet, has a bond agreement except for Harrison Floyd, leader of the group Black Voices for Trump. Before surrendering this evening, Trump replaced his lawyer, Drew Findling, with Steven Sadow, a well-known Atlanta defense attorney.

With his surrender out of the way, all that's left for Trump is for a trial date to be set. Should she get her way, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the trial start on October 23. However, Trump is opposing this date.

Source: Washington Post