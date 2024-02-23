Trump Temporarily Lets Jan. 6-Linked Lawsuits Against Him Advance

Donald Trump has opted not to seek a fourth case to add to the other Trump-related appeals currently awaiting consideration by the Supreme Court. In December, a federal appeals court rejected his claim of absolute immunity from lawsuits for actions taken while in office, and he has chosen not to challenge that ruling.

Lawsuits Allowed To Proceed

This decision means that at least three lawsuits against Trump, arising from the events of Jan. 6, can proceed. These lawsuits, brought by members of Congress and police officers affected by the Capitol attack, have been in progress since 2021 but were delayed by Trump's efforts to secure immunity from such lawsuits.

The next phase will involve gathering limited evidence regarding Trump's activities on Jan. 6, 2021, to determine whether they were official or political in nature. A ruling by a Washington, D.C., appeals court that Trump could be sued for his role in inciting the violence on Jan. 6 will remain in effect. The unanimous decision by the three-judge panel, which included a judge nominated by Trump, concluded that his statements to supporters that day were made in his capacity as a candidate for reelection, rather than as president.

Looming Deadline

Under an agreement with the plaintiffs, Trump faced a deadline to halt the appeals court decision by filing with the Supreme Court, but as of Thursday evening, no such appeal had been filed, and his aides suggested none was forthcoming.

However, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals did not entirely preclude Trump from demonstrating that the Jan. 6 event was an official one. Despite this setback, Trump's supporters suggest he may revisit challenging the ruling later in the process. Following the completion of the next fact-finding phase and the trial judge's subsequent ruling on the cases' viability, Trump could pursue another appeal.

Future Legal Steps and Supreme Court Involvement

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court dedicated over two hours to deliberating on whether to affirm or reverse a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that deemed Trump ineligible for the ballot due to his involvement in the events of Jan. 6.

Additionally, the highest court has accepted another case involving a defendant from the Jan. 6 incident. This case could potentially dismiss two out of the four charges Trump faces in the election-subversion indictment filed against him last year.

While Trump's request for criminal immunity is pressing, the question of whether he can be held liable for financial penalties for the same events has been pending for a considerable time.

Nearly two years ago, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta rejected Trump's claim to presidential immunity, stating that while his speech at the Ellipse could be protected by the First Amendment, his awareness of potential violence or weapons in the crowd could place his actions outside the realm of protected political speech.