Trump Already Losing Important and Wealthy Donors for 2024 Run

On Tuesday, November 15th, Donald Trump announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024. There has been plenty of speculation about whether or not he is the best candidate to represent the GOP in the upcoming election, and some of his previous donors have already expressed their intent to sponsor other candidates.

Billionaire Buddies No More

Many of the wealthy individuals who financially backed Trump's campaign the last time around have decided to jump ship. NewsNation tweeted about the phenomenon, noting that if he can't gain momentum now, he won't have much of a chance in 2024.

Mega donors are suddenly turning their backs on Donald Trump. @m_mas tells NewsNation's @TVAshleigh that “money often follows momentum.. It doesn't create it, and right now, Trump doesn't have momentum.”#Banfield pic.twitter.com/0WvuQlbXJi — NewsNation (@NewsNation) November 17, 2022

Some of the people who supported Trump before but will not this time around include Ronald Lauder, the billionaire heir to Estee Lauder, Robert and Rebekah Mercer, and Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel.

2024 hopeful Mike Pompeo took to Twitter to express his sentiments about 2024 and how the Republican Party should proceed given past failures.

We were told we’d get tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing. And so are most Republicans. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) November 18, 2022

Ken Griffin told Politico that he would be throwing his financial support behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis if he chooses to run. “I’d like to think that the Republican Party is ready to move on from somebody who has been for this party a three-time loser. For a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation. Is [DeSantis] going to run? That bridge has to be crossed.”

From Allies to Opponents

DeSantis has been quickly gaining popularity among the GOP, and after his landslide victory in the midterm elections, he has become a serious contender in the 2024 elections. He has not announced his intention to run yet, but it is believed he would have strong backing within the party if he chose to do so.

DeSantis has come out ahead of Trump in various polls that have been conducted to feel out who the preferred candidate is on the right side of the aisle. Trump has not been subtle about his new rivalry with the Florida governor and even went so far as to sling insults in a public statement.

He referred to the governor as Ron DeSanctimonious and called him an “average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations.”

DeSantis responded to Trump's claims, albeit far more gracefully. He merely stated that Trump's statements were “just noise” and encouraged people to “go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night.”

No Family Support

Trump has even lost support within his own family. His daughter Ivanka stated that she will not be playing an active role in supporting her father's campaign in 2024. She has made it clear that she will be taking a back seat.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said in a statement to Fox News. “I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments.”

