Trump Mugshot Released; Requests Crash Fulton County Jail Website

Former President Donald Trump's mugshot has been released. Earlier on Thursday evening, requests for Trump's mugshot caused the Fulton County Jail website to crash, while fake mugshots made the rounds on social media.

Before turning himself in, Trump commented on his legal struggles via Truth Social, saying in part that America's “founders did not want, and would not condone, false & fraudulent elections.”

The anticipation for Trump's mugshot has been strong, with thousands of people commenting their thoughts on social media:

Live Photo of the entire nation waiting on the #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/q6NHsdp2N7 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 25, 2023

Naturally, it didn't take long for the jokes to start rolling in:

Trump turned himself in for arraignment on 13 counts of racketeering, conspiracy, and soliciting a public individual to violate oaths of office on Thursday due to his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn voting results in Georgia for the 2020 presidential election. Eighteen others were charged on the same counts.

Those charged, including Trump, were given the option to voluntarily surrender by noon on August 25th.

Source: (CNN, The Wrap).