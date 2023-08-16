Fourth Indictment Fallout: Trump Ordered To Surrender at Jail, Not Courthouse, for Rackateering Charges

As a result of the recent indictment in Georgia, Donald Trump and his co-defendants must turn themselves in at the Fulton County jail instead of a courthouse. On Monday, Trump was indicted on 13 charges due to his attempt to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

Trump Must Surrender by August 25

This marks the fourth indictment for the former president this year alone, but it will be the first time he turns himself in at a jail instead of a courthouse as he did in New York, Miami, and, most recently, Washington DC.

According to Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat, Trump and his co-defendants will turn themselves in at the Rice Street Jail. The jail is open 24 hours, and they can turn themselves in at any point before noon on August 25.

18 Co-Defendants To Surrender With Trump

In a statement, Fulton County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Natalie Ammons said, “At this point, based on guidance received from the District Attorney's office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail.”

She also warned that the circumstances regarding the surrender of Trump and his 18 co-defendants could change at any point due to the importance of the case.

Source: Kiro7