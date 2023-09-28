Trump Picks Electric Cars as Next Nemesis

Trump is like an old man yelling at a cloud. Anything he dislikes is his new nemesis, even if that thing is absolutely no threat to him or anyone else, doubly so if it can tie into his prelapsarian ramblings about America, that might win him a few votes.

The former president's latest foe is electric vehicles. Trump recently waded into the current automotive strike across the country by claiming that EVs threaten blue-collar workers' livelihoods.

This latest attack on the innocuous is an attack on President Biden's plan to boost sales of electric cars up to 50% to help reduce the country's emissions and maybe stop California from sporadically bursting into flames every year.

Trump Calls Biden EV Plan “Ridiculous All-Electric Hoax”

According to Trump, the plan is a “ridiculous all-electric hoax,” and all the EVs will be made in “China.” Trump also blamed union leaders for their complicity in the scheme, which will destroy American automotive jobs in the US.

Surprisingly, Trump's solution for this dire situation is to vote for him in the 2024 election.

It's a classic Trump tactic: find a real issue, insist some outside force is the reason for it, and push the whole thing to the point of parody.

There are actual issues with electric car adoption. The infrastructure isn't in place to support it, though if the government pulled its finger out to build it swiftly, that would create a ton of jobs. The process of making batteries at present and mining materials used for them is awful for the planet and involves exploiting cheap African labor. Still, Trump has not made any of those arguments.

Like most of Trump's bluster, it falls apart with the slightest amount of scrutiny. Electric Cars are an emerging market, thanks to Tesla putting 4.5 million electric cars on the road and becoming the world's most profitable car manufacturer, and other automakers, especially fellow American ones, want a piece of that pie.

Trump Rehashes China Myth

The China myth is the funniest part because Trump has already ensured that it couldn't happen, as he was the one who imposed heavy tariffs on Chinese imports that are still in place. If the American market was flooded with Chinese imports regardless, it would be proof that his policy was a massive failure.

Trump plans to address striking autoworkers in Michigan on September 27 in hopes of swinging their vote. The UAW backed Biden in 2020, and chances are they will in 2024, due in part to his plan to significantly increase the production of electric cars in the US and provide tax breaks to companies that build factories in the country and hire American workers as part of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The legislation is already having a positive effect as there has been a boom in factory construction since it was passed in 2022, and the Manufacturing industry is bound to see the benefit once they open.

When Congress passed the law in August last year, budget analysts estimated the green energy tax breaks would cost roughly $385 billion over the next decade; however, far more companies have applied for the relief at a much faster rate than the government envisioned and now expect the cost to be closer to $1.2 trillion.

More Green Jobs Staying in The US Thanks to IRA and China Tariffs

Another result of the IRA and Trump's China tariffs is that instead of green energy jobs going overseas, many foreign firms are opening up shop in the United States and partnering with American companies to build EV battery plants here.

The main concern around EVs is not a lack of jobs; it is a shortage of skilled workers to fill specific roles. Meanwhile, existing autoworkers are concerned about layoffs as electric cars have fewer parts than their gas-guzzling counterparts and therefore require fewer workers to build as well as many green jobs not being unionized.

America's biggest EV manufacturer Tesla, and its CEO Elon Musk, are openly hostile towards existing unions and attempts from workers within the company to unionize. This, combined with a steady decline in unionization within the industry as a whole, has only added to the work shortage problems.

Unionizing is of vital importance to autoworkers from the UAW strike to secure reasonable pay and conditions. They want assurances from General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis that their jobs will remain secure. Workers need to be able to support their families.

Contrary to what Trump claims, EVs are economically viable as a business. While not without their issues, their mass adoptions would cut carbon emissions, which could hopefully slow global warming. While gas-powered cars are still likely to be around for decades, Biden's policies attempt to speed up the transition to America using greener vehicles without hobbling the traditional car business.