Did Trump ‘Lie’ About Salary Donations When President? People Are Angry

Apparently, Twitter users are ‘shocked' that former President Donald Trump lied about how much of his presidential salary he donated during his tenure as president. While he claimed to donate 100% of his $400,000 salary, it turns out that might not be as factual as he claimed and Twitter has something to say about it.

Twitter user @ybarrap posted a photo of @realDonaldTrump's original tweet.

This turns out to be 100% not true.



He lied. pic.twitter.com/yNLdjKhGxR — P a u l ◉ (@ybarrap) December 24, 2022

The post, with more than 404K views and 2300 tweets, certainly got the attention of social media users who had a few things to say about the former president's claims.

One user reminded us of our childhood:

Someone’s pants are on fire.🔥🔥🔥 — Lorraine Parker (@lparker922) December 25, 2022

Another user, Mrbandot1, was adamant that Trump's presidential salary was only part of his income during his four years as president.

The tax returns don’t say if he donate is salary. Since he LIES on his taxes (And just in general) it’s hard to say what really happened. Forbes says he did. Either way it’s a drop in the bucket compared to the $2.4 Billion he took in during his term. Also confirmed by Forbes.🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dr. Smith (@Mrbandot1) December 25, 2022

User @dieselnyc1 wanted proof the post wasn't factual.

I keep seeing people say this wasn’t true. Link? — MyFencingPics (@dieselnyc1) December 24, 2022

Some users didn't really care about Trump lying.

User @TRIFLYHIGHKEVIN wanted to remind users that Trump never quit on America.

He thought about donating his salary, and frankly that’s good enough for me, after all he did bring all the best people to the WH, built a wall or at least raised the money for some of it, never quit on America, even when America quit him, always deny, never admit guilt..! — Kevin Crilley (@TRIFLYHIGHKEVIN) December 26, 2022

Another user, @pinktweets, focused on press information.

The press reports that he donated all but the last two quarters. https://t.co/XukZ16IXr6 — pinktweets (@pinktweets) December 25, 2022

User @sm31262756 brought up Trump's golf game.

………………plus the MILLIONS he spent on golf trips at his resorts. — EZ E (@sm31262756) December 24, 2022

User @REW47373051 was pretty sure the records support Trump.

NO HE DID NOT! CHECK THE RECORDS? — Richard (@REW47373051) December 27, 2022

User NutFindSquirrel wants people to know about the final $200,000 from Trump's presidential salary that the Washington Post can't account for.

Poor widdle Donnie Whiney was upset people weren't giving him credit for going “look over there” as he made his token salary donation while scamming the entire country the entire time for millions.https://t.co/LkWmFUFHir — Buddy Epsomsaltz💙😻🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@NutFindSquirrel) December 27, 2022

Another user @connormooneyhan liked the percentages on Trump's claim.

Actually it's only 0.125% not true. Only the last 6 months of his presidency are unaccounted for. — Connor Mooneyhan (@ConnorMooneyhan) December 27, 2022

User Vaborn269 had serious concerns about anyone who believed Trump's original claim.

I have to be concerned about anyone that believed that up front — rodney alston (@Vaborn269) December 25, 2022

User W633A was positive it wasn't Trump's first lie.

Pretty sure it isn't the first lie he has told. — Spider-Man (@W633A) December 25, 2022

User Alanizarce, likened Trump to a thief.

Pretty sure it isn't the first lie he has told. — Spider-Man (@W633A) December 25, 2022

Whether or not the former president donated his presidential salary during his tenure or not is debatable. Forbes claims he did, society leans heavily in the other direction. Since Trump is running in 2024, which has been confirmed, voters will have time to decide whether they believe what Trump says and decide what to do about it.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.