Did Trump ‘Lie’ About Salary Donations When President? People Are Angry

Apparently, Twitter users are ‘shocked' that former President Donald Trump lied about how much of his presidential salary he donated during his tenure as president. While he claimed to donate 100% of his $400,000 salary, it turns out that might not be as factual as he claimed and Twitter has something to say about it.

Twitter user @ybarrap posted a photo of @realDonaldTrump's original tweet.

The post, with more than 404K views and 2300 tweets, certainly got the attention of social media users who had a few things to say about the former president's claims.

One user reminded us of our childhood:

Another user, Mrbandot1, was adamant that Trump's presidential salary was only part of his income during his four years as president.

User @dieselnyc1 wanted proof the post wasn't factual.

Some users didn't really care about Trump lying.

User @TRIFLYHIGHKEVIN wanted to remind users that Trump never quit on America.

Another user, @pinktweets, focused on press information.

User @sm31262756 brought up Trump's golf game.

User @REW47373051 was pretty sure the records support Trump. 

User NutFindSquirrel wants people to know about the final $200,000 from Trump's presidential salary that the Washington Post can't account for.

Another user @connormooneyhan liked the percentages on Trump's claim.

User Vaborn269 had serious concerns about anyone who believed Trump's original claim.

User W633A was positive it wasn't Trump's first lie.

User Alanizarce, likened Trump to a thief.

Whether or not the former president donated his presidential salary during his tenure or not is debatable. Forbes claims he did, society leans heavily in the other direction. Since Trump is running in 2024, which has been confirmed, voters will have time to decide whether they believe what Trump says and decide what to do about it.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


